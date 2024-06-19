Cleland Crafters Club
The Crafters Club run by Cleland Community Council will hold its last meeting for the session on Tuesday, June 25 in the Community Centre Main Street between 7pm and 8.30 pm.
The group is open to anyone who enjoys any craft come along and join in, show us what you are interested in, knitting, crochet, diamond art or just come for the tea and biscuits £3.00 per person for the class.
We have only been running for a few weeks and the numbers have been good but there is always room for more.
The new Session will begin in September.
For further information please contact Michelle on 07725957159
