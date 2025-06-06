Coatbridge show for UK 'Northern country' artist Rob Wheeler on album release tour
With two well-received albums under his belt, UK Northern country artist Rob Wheeler is set to take his latest record Leave Tomorrow on the road.
These songs were written during a four-month stint in Nashville, Tennessee, a collaborative effort with a multitude of acclaimed musicians, among them Grammy-nominated songwriters Jeff Trott, Steve Dorff and Frank Liddell. Having grown up in a small town in England’s grey North West, becoming obsessed with The Beatles and learning the songs of Hank Williams, Johnny Cash and The Eagles on guitar as a means of escape, Leave Tomorrow is a full-circle moment for Rob Wheeler, bringing his worlds of UK and American music together.
‘Growing up in the North West of England, Nashville represented to me what I imagine Hollywood represents to aspiring actors. A mythical land that seems both untouchable and utterly irresistible.
‘My American heroes sang about cowboys and horses, desperados and drifters; but I write and sing about what I see from my own window and how it feels from my point of view.’ - Rob Wheeler
Following the album’s release, Rob will be embarking on this UK headline tour accompanied by his full band and with support from Hughzy. Dates below, tickets available at: bandsintown.com/a/3624249-rob-wheeler
Wednesday 11th June - The Green Note, London
Thursday 12th June - The Arena Crewe
Saturday 14th June - The Georgian Hotel (Listening Room), Coatbridge
Sunday 15th June - Kazimier Stockroom, Liverpool
Tuesday 17th June - Barnoldswick Music & Arts Centre
Thursday 19th June - The Railway Inn, Winchester