Community groups express formal interest in running East End hub

A much-loved community hub in one of Glasgow’s most treasured communities has taken a step towards a more sustainable future.

Three proposals have been lodged by community groups to become the long-term operator of The Reidvale Neighbourhood Centre in Dennistoun, currently owned by Reidvale Housing Association (RHA).

The community centre has operated for several years without a formal lease or agreement in place, a situation that arose during a period of wider organisational uncertainty.

As part of its renewed focus on governance, financial sustainability and regulatory compliance, RHA has undertaken a full review of its assets – including The Neighbourhood Centre – to ensure all services are delivered in a fair and responsible way.

Denise Dempsey, Chairperson at RHA said: “We know how important the neighbourhood centre is to people in Dennistoun – it’s a space that means a lot to the community.”

Julie Smillie, Interim Director at Reidvale said: “That’s why we’ve taken the time to run a fair and careful process to find the right long-term partner who will be able to take the centre forward.

“We are now reviewing the applications, and our aim is to make sure that the centre can thrive in a way that’s sustainable for the future in its next chapter.

“We are committed to keeping the community up to date at every stage and will be sure to notify all Reidvale Housing Association tenants and stakeholders once this process has been completed.”

The three groups under consideration through an expression of interest process have each been asked to demonstrate financial sustainability, alignment with community needs, and a clear delivery model for maintaining and enhancing the centre’s current offering.

RHA expects to identify a preferred partner in early July and will enter detailed discussions to establish a formal agreement. In the unlikely event that no suitable partner can be found, an alternative way forward will be announced, to make the best use of this precious resource. Tenants, stakeholders, and the wider community will be kept informed throughout every stage.

Julie added: “We’re now at the assessment stage of what has been a thorough and transparent process. Each proposal is being carefully considered by a panel against clear, agreed criteria.

“It’s encouraging to see such strong interest and commitment from groups who share our ambition to see the centre flourish and continue serving the community for years to come.”

This development marks a key stage in RHA’s wider 10-year strategy, which aims to deliver quality homes, improve service provision and support community-led regeneration. The plan is underpinned by a commitment to transparency, engagement and accountability.

The ongoing process with the centre forms part of Reidvale Housing Association’s wider transformation, guided by a new business plan that prioritises strong governance, financial sustainability, and high-quality service delivery.

The plan sets out a clear path with a focus on securing long-term improved outcomes for tenants and the wider community.

Founded in 1975, RHA is one of Scotland’s oldest community-based housing organisations and was instrumental in preserving Glasgow’s iconic tenement housing stock during a time of widespread demolition.

The association has undergone transformative change, appointing a largely new management committee, and having recently adopted a clear business plan and asset management strategy.

Since the introduction of new leadership, RHA has reported strong progress across finance, governance, staffing and compliance. Today, it continues to invest in affordable housing and local regeneration for more than 1000 tenants living in 898 homes across the area.