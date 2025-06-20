Community shop opens in Glasgow to ease financial pressure for tenants

A new community shop has been officially launched in Glasgow to help residents save money on their food bills.

Wheatley Foundation and Wheatley Homes Glasgow, both part of Wheatley Group, have teamed up with Good Food Scotland and LINKES community group to open the discounted shop in Knightswood.

The facility is based on the ground floor of Wheatley Homes Glasgow’s multi-storey at 160 Lincoln Avenue. It is open on Wednesdays 11am-1pm and Thursdays from 1pm-3pm.

Customers pay a monthly fee of £1, with items heavily discounted and significantly cheaper than those found on the high street.

More than 280 people have already signed up – despite the shop only opening its doors less than two months ago.

Wheatley Homes Glasgow tenant Jean Donnachie, aged 84, was one of the first residents to become a member.

Jean said: “If I spend £30 on my shopping here, then I know it would easily be double that on the high street, so I’m very impressed.

“It’s very much needed here. It’s not just for pensioners. I know that 20p off a tin of mince might not seem much, but it all adds up and makes a big difference.

“There are all types of people who use the shop, and it’s also good for socialising. It’s wonderful.”

The shop offers a wide selection of fresh fruit and vegetables, meat, cheese, bread, baby food, nappies, as well as frozen and tinned food.

Staff at Wheatley Group also worked with Good Food Scotland to source discounted halal meat to cater for the large Muslim community.

Maureen Dowden, Chair of Wheatley Homes Glasgow, helped cut the ribbon and officially open the shop.

Maureen said: “Projects like this are so important as we know so many people are struggling with the rising cost of living. We are committed to doing all we can to support our tenants and communities.

“We’re delighted to work closely with partners in the community, such as LINKES, to open this facility.

“Projects such as this do more than just save our tenants money on their food – they also play a big role in tackling isolation and creating places where the community can come together.”

The Knightswood community shop is open to everyone. Good Food Scotland staff can also direct people to other community food groups across the city.

Ashleigh Pieraccini, Community Shop Coordinator for Good Food Scotland, said: “The shop is for everyone, and it’s about giving people dignity and choice at a reduced cost.

“We’re providing a wide range of items so that people can come here and get their full shopping.

“It’s such a lovely job to be able to meet people and hear from them directly how much they are saving.”

Wheatley Group and Good Food Scotland jointly support two community shops in Kennishead and Sandyhills.

Fatima Mohammed, Chair of LINKES Community Group, added: “We’ve been working on Knightswood shop for two years, and it’s great to see it come to life. Everyone is happy and getting the benefit from the shop.

“We’re already seeing it make a big difference, especially to larger families who spend more on shopping.

“People are coming from all over because word of mouth has spread, and they know how much they can benefit from shopping here.”