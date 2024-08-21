Cumbernauld Window Fabricator Celebrates 25 Years in Business

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cumbernauld-based window fabricator Dessian Scotland is celebrating 25 years of trading. Here, Managing Director Jorge Lopes shares the key considerations for establishing a successful fenestration business.

Dessian Scotland was first established in 1999 as an offshoot of Belfast-based Dessian Products limited, as part of a move to increase the company’s commercial presence in Scotland. Des Longmore, owner of Dessian at the time, contacted John McDermott, a well-known figure in the Scottish fenestration industry, with a view to him setting up a commercial division for Dessian in Scotland.

John headed up the company as General Manager, and with over 20 years’ experience in the industry, set about establishing the Dessian brand in Scotland. John’s dedication, hard work, drive and investment in people are testaments to the success of Dessian in Scotland. The brand is well known, recognised and respected within the Scottish fenestration industry.

Originally setting up in the Alloa Business Centre in Clackmannanshire, the company grew rapidly, soon warranting a move to a site in Coatbridge, Lanarkshire. Another move to nearby Bellshill would follow, before finally settling in Cumbernauld in 2003, where the company remains to this day.

Members of Dessian Scotland celebrating 25 years in business.

Reflecting on 25 years of success, Managing Director Jorge Lopes said: “Location is a major reason why we have been able to stand the test of time as a business. Our Cumbernauld location allows us to serve both Edinburgh and Glasgow, with excellent transport links via the M80.

“Besides this, the foundation of our business has always rested upon the people. Investing in your staff is key as this will pay itself dividends over time, with the long-term generation of employees that goes hand in hand with the retention of business.”

Today, Dessian Scotland’s team is 24-strong across the factory, office and installation teams. Testament to the company’s people-focused approach is their retention rate, with 60% of the workforce having been at the company for over 10 years. John McDermott and Robin Rae, Quantity Surveyor, are celebrating 25 years’ service this year, and have worked together in the industry for over 35 years.

Another member of staff, Jamie Gallagher, has been with Dessian for 22 years. He joined directly from school, and with John’s support worked up to Factory Lead Hand, and is now a Trade Sales Representative at Windowmate, Dessian’s sister trade counter company, with a view to eventually becoming a Manager.

Managing Director of Dessian Scotland, Jorge Lopes.

In an effort to train the next generation of fenestration professionals, Dessian Scotland is still an active recruiter in the local area, including a number of school graduates. A number have even risen to senior positions within the company, with Dessian championing their progression by offering Scottish Vocational Qualifications (SVQs) and wider qualifications such as forklift certification.

According to Jorge, central to the company’s established business relationships is both their staff and partnership with supplier REHAU. He explained: “This industry is all about trust, reliability and innovation, and having both longstanding staff and a reliable supplier enables us to offer this.

“We have been fabricating REHAU frames since the very start, supported in Scotland by our REHAU Area Sales Manager, Hormoz Nouri, along with our REHAU Commercial Sales Manager Samsara McDonald. In turn, this allows us to act with confidence when quoting to customers, as we know REHAU always provides 100% excellent customer service and will go the extra mile every time. Thanks to this approach, we’ve been able to maintain some very long-term business relationships.”

Perhaps the strongest example of this in action is Misted Double Glazing – Dessian Scotland’s first customer, who still buys from the company today. Managing Director Brian McMeechan commented: “I have partnered with Dessian for 25 years, buying the first ever window frame the company sold back in 1999.

Managing Director of Dessian Scotland, Jorge Lopes.

“With their great products, support, and service, my own business has gone from strength to strength. Having been in the window business for 40 years, I can honestly say that the reliability that I enjoy from Dessian is invaluable. I enjoy a great partnership and friendship with all the staff.”

Jorge concluded: “We are delighted to celebrate a significant milestone—25 years since Dessian opened its doors in Scotland. This achievement underscores the dedication of our exceptional team and the unwavering loyalty of our valued customers.

Over the past quarter-century, we have strived to deliver the highest standards of quality and excellence in customer service. As we reflect on our journey, we are deeply grateful for the trust and support that have been pivotal to our success.

Looking ahead, we remain committed to upholding these standards and continuing to provide top-notch service and products to our customers. Thank you for being an integral part of our story. Here’s to many more years of growth and success together!”

