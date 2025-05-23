Cycle Law Scotland support community cycling initiative

By Rod Mitchell
Contributor
Published 23rd May 2025, 10:04 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 12:04 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Cycle Law Scotland is proud to announce its new role as the first corporate supporter of Sunny Cycles, a Glasgow-based social enterprise dedicated to making cycling accessible for all.

As part of this exciting partnership, Rod Mitchell of Cycle Law Scotland joined one of Sunny Cycles’ monthly inclusive cycling sessions. The session, delivered in collaboration with OPEKA — a charity supporting adults with Additional Support Needs (ASN) — provided a first-hand look at the transformative impact of accessible cycling on health, confidence, and community connection.

This corporate support will enable Sunny Cycles to deliver more inclusive cycling sessions, reaching a wider group of participants and helping to create a safer, more welcoming cycling culture in the city.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“At Cycle Law Scotland, we are committed to protecting the rights and wellbeing of cyclists across Scotland,” said Rod Mitchell, Marketing Director. “Supporting inclusive community initiatives like those run by Sunny Cycles aligns perfectly with our culture and values, and we are delighted to contribute to such meaningful work.”

Disability bike made for 2Disability bike made for 2
Disability bike made for 2

Specialists in legal representation for cyclists involved in road traffic incidents, Cycle Law Scotland advocates for safer roads and better infrastructure for all who travel on two wheels. This partnership reflects a shared vision of cycling as a safe, empowering, and inclusive mode of transport.

Sunny Cycles expressed their gratitude: “Having Cycle Law Scotland as our first corporate supporter is a milestone. Their belief in our work and their presence in our community sessions makes a real difference. We’re excited about what we can achieve together.”

Learn more about Sunny Cycles at: https://sunnycycles.org.uk/

Related topics:GlasgowScotland
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice