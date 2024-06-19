Dalziel St Andrews Parish Church
“The June Breakfast & Blether is being held in the large hall on Saturday morning, starting at 10am and finishing about 11.30am. All very welcome to drop in and share the company. No charge is made for the hot filled rolls, teas, coffees, juice. Families very welcome.
This will be the last Breakfast & Blether for a couple of months. Thank you to all who have assisted and supported and also in organising and delivering this much needed outreach over the winter and spring months.
Sunday morning worship is led by Alistair May and starts at 11am. For those who cannot attend the building we invite you to share in worship live via the internet link available at the church webpage home page. Catch-up is also available on You Tube.
Our Prayer Group at the church always welcome, in confidence, any prayer requests. A request form is available on the church website with a drop in box also available at the front door of the church.
Crosshill Parish Church have a “Coffee and Chat” each Thursday morning from 11am until 12.15pm. Why not drop in for a chat and some refreshments.”