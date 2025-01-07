Dental groups launches pioneering education programme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Young dentists to benefit from specialised training

A first-of-its-kind education programme in Scottish dentistry has been unveiled to help meet the demand for practitioners across the country.

Scottish Dental Care, a leading dental provider in Scotland, has introduced ‘Pathways’, a groundbreaking education programme that sets a new standard as the most comprehensive professional development initiative for early-career dentists in the country.

The 16-module programme, spearheaded by John McQueen, Clinical Director of Education and Philip Friel, Co-Founder and Director of Dentistry at Scottish Dental Care, has been designed to help bridge the gap between university training and independent practice, offering young dentists structured guidance as they embark on their careers.

John giving a presentation on cosmetic dentistry at a VDP study session

John McQueen said: “The transition from a structured educational based environment through Vocational Training to associate, developing your practice and managing your career, can feel like being thrown into the deep end, with young dentists left to find their own way having.

“Pathways is what I wish I had when I finished my university training. You don’t know what you don’t know - which is what inspired us to develop this training programme.

“It is incredibly rewarding to be in a position to pass on knowledge to the next generation of dentists, while also learning from their fresh perspectives.

“Pathways will provide an unprecedented level of comprehensive and hands-on training, aimed at empowering emerging dentists to excel in their careers.

John McQueen, Clinical Director of Education at Scottish Dental Care

“There's no pressure to specialise or pick one discipline with this programme – this is an opportunity to develop skills and explore practices that you may not otherwise be exposed to.”

Pathways offers a unique blend of hands-on and theoretical training, providing 16 dedicated training days over two years.

The curriculum covers all key areas of dentistry, including treatment planning, oral surgery, implants, prosthodontics, and endodontics, with modules led by Scottish Dental Care Clinical leadership as well as other practitioners prominent in their field. In addition, participants will have opportunities to shadow experienced clinicians and observe real cases in clinic.

John added: “We’ve structured Pathways to push the envelope beyond what’s taught at university.

“It’s not just about developing technical skills, but also about preparing dentists for the personal, physical, and mental challenges of the profession. By including workshops on mental wellbeing and financial planning, we’re helping young dentists build holistic careers.”

The Pathways programme addresses the critical need for dental talent retention in Scotland by focusing specifically on early-career dentists in their first five years of professional practice.

Philip Friel added: "We believe in continuous education and development, offering learning opportunities for associates at every stage of their career.

“The programme delivers an exceptional professional development pathway, offering extensive training courses and opportunities at a significantly subsidised cost.

“We want to set a new standard for professional growth and career satisfaction in the dental industry.”

Commencing in February 2025, training days will be held at Scottish Dental Care’s Glasgow central office, it is open to all early-career dentists, with just 14 spaces available.

Scottish Dental Care has 21 locations across Scotland consisting of 90+ dentists, employing more than 200 dental nurses and practice staff, and serving more than 250,000 patients.

To find out more about Scottish Dental Care, visit: www.scottishdentalcare.co.uk/careers/education and www.advanceddentistryscotland.com.