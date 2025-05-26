Developer urges SMEs to attend £91m workstream event

Businesses across South Lanarkshire and East Ayrshire are being urged to be part of a must-attend event offering the chance to be part of a lucrative supply chain for a new wind farm.

Since receiving planning permission in 2022, OnPath Energy’s Mill Rig Wind Farm is set to inject £91 million into businesses within a 60km radius over its 30-year lifespan, supporting around 300 jobs.

Glasgow-based civil engineering firm RJ McLeod is inviting a wide range of contractors to attend a Supplier Development Programme event, taking place at Rutherglen Town Hall on Wednesday 28 May from 2pm to 3.30pm.

Robin Winstanley, sustainability & community director at OnPath Energy, said: "The Mill Rig Wind Farm will bring substantial environmental, energy security and community benefits to the local area.

Alan Wells, senior project manager (OnPath Energy), Lorcan Hayes, contracts manager (RJ McLeod) and Martin Kellerman, construction director (OnPath Energy)

“We're committed to our 'OnPath Together' development approach, which ensures maximum benefit for the local economy by prioritising businesses and suppliers closest to our projects."

"This event provides an excellent platform for local businesses and service providers to connect directly with our primary contractor and explore how they can contribute to this significant renewable energy development."

A broad range of companies are being encouraged to attend, particularly those offering services such as electrical and plumbing, fencing, steel fixing, and joinery.

Other priority sectors include agricultural suppliers, timber mills, builders’ merchants, equipment hire firms, waterproofing and construction contractors, traffic management, and accommodation providers.

The Supplier Development Programme will also be on hand to offer free tender training to SMEs looking to secure future work on the project.

RJ McLeod has been appointed to deliver the balance of plant contract covering civil engineering, cabling and off-site highway construction.

Jamie Corser from RJ McLeod said: “These kinds of developments are more than just construction projects they bring long-term work, help sustain local jobs and give a real boost to the wider economy.

“This event is a great chance for local businesses to find out how they can get involved and be part of something that will have leave lasting legacy in the area.

“OnPath Energy and RJ McLeod have a strong track record of involving local SMEs in their projects, and that’s something we are really proud to be supporting with this event.

“If you think your business could play a part, I’d really encourage you to come along and make those connections.”

The six-turbine Mill Rig Wind Farm, located on the border between South Lanarkshire and East Ayrshire near Darvel, will have an installed capacity of 33.4MW, enough to power over 45,000 homes annually.

Beyond the immediate economic impact, OnPath Energy’s Mill Rig Wind Farm will establish a community fund providing up to £167,000 annually to support local charities and community groups, equating to potentially £5 million over the project's 30-year lifespan.

Additionally, £450,000 will be invested in local training and employment opportunities during the first five years of operation.

Business representatives interested in attending this free event should register in advance at https://www.sdpscotland.co.uk/events/r-j-mcleod-mill-rigg-windfarm-contractor-day-1884/

For more information about OnPath Energy and its community initiatives, please visit https://www.onpathenergy.com/communities/funds/.

To learn more about OnPath Energy, please visit: https://www.onpathenergy.com/

To learn more about RJ McLeod please visit: https://www.rjmcleod.co.uk/