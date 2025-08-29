D&G Autocare on the hunt for young apprentice mechanics for new facility in Cumbernauld

One of Scotland's leading garage groups is doing all it can to encourage young people into the autocare industry.

D&G Autocare, one of Scotland’s premier independent garage groups, has a flourishing apprenticeship scheme which is once again in the spotlight due to the garage group opening another new £200k facility in Cumbernauld, its nineteenth garage in total.

The new garage, situated in Wardpark Industrial Estate, will be looking to add two new apprentices later in the year, with every D&G garage having at least two trainees. Five locally employed mechanics are already part of the new branch.

Such has been the success of the company’s apprenticeship scheme, that D&G now has a full-time Apprenticeship Liaison Manager looking after its young proteges, ensuring that they have a point of contact and support as they go through their training.

D&G Cumbernauld has just opened its doors

Manager of the Cumbernauld branch, Stefan McMahon, said: “With the apprenticeship scheme a big focus in the business, we are looking forward to recruiting new apprentice mechanics in the coming months.”

“We really value bringing on new talent at D&G. Any young person interested in the apprentice scheme at D&G for our 2026 intake can quickly and easily apply online through our website,” said Stefan.

Having reached nineteen garages, the total is still one short of the company’s pre pandemic target of twenty garages launched within twenty years of the business. Garage number twenty is expected to launch next year, if D&G can find suitable premises in its target areas.

Garage launch number eighteen, a year ago in August 2024, saw D&G expand into England, setting up a new branch of “the friendly garage” in Carlisle, Cumbria.

Manager Stefan is on the hunt for young apprentices.

With three garages in Lanarkshire already, in Airdrie, together with East Kilbride and Rutherglen, the launch of the new garage in Cumbernauld means that this part of Scotland is now well served by four different outlets. Moving further west, D&G has a garage in Rutherglen, whilst over in the East, fourteen garages stretch from Fife and Edinburgh, to West Lothian, Perth, Stirling, and Tayside.

“We are incredibly pleased to have reached garage number nineteen,” said Pete Wood, Operations Director for the D&G Autocare Group. “This well known Industrial Estate, easily accessed off Junction 6 of the M80, is a prime location, situated in a traditional Industrial Estate setting, in which we will gain visibility and perform well.”

He also said that this latest launch in Cumbernauld, “demonstrates that we certainly see yet more growth in the Scottish marketplace. Although we made the move into England last year, and may yet look to expand further down south, the Scottish Central Belt remains our heartland.”

“In Lanarkshire, with our other branches, we wanted to meet demand right across the area for both our retail and business customers.”

The new D&G branch is a Vehicle MOT Testing Station by the DVSA, for Class 4 and 7, serving cars, and vans, together with light commercial vehicles (LCV).

Pete finished by saying: “As we have identified Wardpark Industrial Estate enjoys strong transport connections, and has many with other businesses nearby, including busy Distribution Centres, and, of course, the Wardpark dedicated Film Studio.”

D&G Cumbernauld offers a full remit of autocare services, including full servicing, MOT’s, garage repairs, and wheel alignment, together with the expert fitting of tyres, exhausts, brakes, suspensions, timing belts, clutches and batteries. It also offers air con recharge and has ADAS Setting Equipment.

D&G Autocare Cumbernauld can be found at 39 Tollpark Place, Wardpark East, Wardpark Industrial Estate, Cumbernauld G68 0LN, open Mon-Thu: 8am - 5.30pm Fri: 8am - 5pm Sat: 8am - 12.30pm. Call 01236 806 840.