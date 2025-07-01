Discover 850 years of Sauchiehall Street on a walking tour

To celebrate Glasgow's 850th birthday, join Walking Tours in Glasgow on a summer series of special tours to delve deeper into Glasgow's iconic history. This July a local, expert guide will take you on a journey to uncover the hidden history of Glasgow's most well know street - Sauchiehall Street.

THE HIDDEN HISTORY OF SAUCHIEHALL STREET

From scandalous court cases to stylish 1930s splendour, join guide Tommy for this 1.5-hour walking tour down Glasgow’s most iconic thoroughfare. Sauchiehall Street has been the beating heart of the city’s nightlife, culture, and creativity for over a century, and its stories are every bit as bold as its neon lights.

We’ll trace the path from political giants to ghostly legends, forgotten cinemas to glamorous hotels, with tales of artists, anarchists, socialites, and subversives along the way. This tour peels back the layers of Sauchiehall’s past, and reveals a few skeletons hiding in the closets of Glasgow’s grandest facades.

Tour Photo - Meeting by the Donald Dewar Statue

What to Expect:

The rise and fall of a street that once defined Scottish nightlife

Shocking scandals, hidden histories, and notorious locals

The architecture, art, and activism that shaped a cultural powerhouse

Promotional Poster

From Mackintosh at the Willow to the Beresford Hotel, prepare for a tour as colourful and complex as the street itself.

Dates & Times: 12th, 13th & 20th July at 2pm

Meeting Point: at the Donald Dewar Statue on Buchanan St

Price: £15pp