Discover 850 years of Sauchiehall Street on a walking tour
THE HIDDEN HISTORY OF SAUCHIEHALL STREET
From scandalous court cases to stylish 1930s splendour, join guide Tommy for this 1.5-hour walking tour down Glasgow’s most iconic thoroughfare. Sauchiehall Street has been the beating heart of the city’s nightlife, culture, and creativity for over a century, and its stories are every bit as bold as its neon lights.
We’ll trace the path from political giants to ghostly legends, forgotten cinemas to glamorous hotels, with tales of artists, anarchists, socialites, and subversives along the way. This tour peels back the layers of Sauchiehall’s past, and reveals a few skeletons hiding in the closets of Glasgow’s grandest facades.
What to Expect:
The rise and fall of a street that once defined Scottish nightlife
Shocking scandals, hidden histories, and notorious locals
The architecture, art, and activism that shaped a cultural powerhouse
From Mackintosh at the Willow to the Beresford Hotel, prepare for a tour as colourful and complex as the street itself.
Dates & Times: 12th, 13th & 20th July at 2pm
Meeting Point: at the Donald Dewar Statue on Buchanan St
Price: £15pp