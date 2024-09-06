Does Glasgow Care?

Caremark warns thousands of residents could go without care in the foreseeable future if more services aren’t established

The future of thousands of residents in Glasgow are at risk as the number of carers in the city reaches a critical point, leading to concerns about the provision of adequate care services for the elderly and vulnerable.

In Glasgow, there are currently 9,900+ people receiving care at home [1] and a further 995 people waiting for a social care assessment [2]. Pair this with Scotland’s highest population figures on record, which includes over one million people aged over 65 (who also make up 14% of Glasgow’s population) [3], the number of people needing domiciliary care is only set to increase.

The system of health and social care in Scotland has been labelled ‘unsustainable’ by the Accounts Commission [4] and research by the Newcross Healthcare Care Survey indicates that 87% of care workers in Scotland report that their place of work is understaffed. Without any change, thousands of the region’s residents will be without access to the fundamental care they require in just a few years.

Caremark, a leading UK home care provider, has announced it’s committed to providing a solution to the shortage of carers by actively recruiting new franchise owners and care assistants to expand its services in the area.

Emma Scholes, Director of Marketing at Caremark, commented:

“Statistics indicate the need for home care assistance will continue to grow at an exponential rate due to the ageing population, making it a fulfilling career option for those who have a passion for helping others.

“In fact, 80% of adults in Scotland have stated in a healthcare survey that they would prefer to receive care in their own home vs only 4% in a facility such as a care home or hospital. Despite 132 home care providers already in the Glasgow area [5], it’s just not enough to cover the level of demand.

“We are desperately trying to be part of the solution to the public care crisis in Glasgow and are urgently calling for someone just as committed as we are to come forward and open a new office which can deliver this vital care. The essential job of our care assistants simply can’t be done without a Caremark franchise opening in the area.”

Anyone interested in becoming a franchise owner or wanting information about available vacancies is encouraged to get in touch with Caremark. Visit https://www.caremark.co.uk/franchise-opportunities/ or call 01903 266392.

