Dogs Trust Glasgow appeals for public support for Firework Control Zone

Dogs Trust Glasgow is calling on local support as Glasgow City Council once again considers the establishment of a Firework Control Zone in Broomhouse. The charity made a similar application last year to the Council for the zone to be implemented to prevent distress to local dogs, including the 60 dogs at the charity’s rehoming centre, but sadly, the initial application was refused.

Dogs Trust Glasgow’s rehoming centre is situated within the Broomhouse area, and every year, staff witness the extreme anxiety and distress caused to dogs by fireworks. The Dogs Trust Glasgow team describe fireworks season as ‘soul-destroying’ because many of the dogs in the charity’s care are traumatised by the noise from fireworks, and yet staff feel helpless because they cannot remove the source of the dogs’ fear.

A Firework Control Zone is an area within a local authority's boundaries in which the private use of fireworks, such as back garden displays, would be limited for a specific period of time. Public, organised displays would still be possible within the zone.

It is estimated that over half of pet dogs in the UK are fearful of fireworks. Figures provided by independent vets, ScotVet, back this up. During fireworks season last year, at their two practices near Dogs Trust Glasgow, ScotVet saw an 80% to 92% increase in dogs being prescribed calming and anti-anxiety medication. Dogs Trust firmly believes that implementing a Fireworks Control Zone around fireworks night would be a positive step forward for dog welfare in the area and would also encourage a cultural shift and change in attitude to the use of fireworks.

The Fireworks Control Zone consultation is open until 18 June, and opinions are sought from locals living in the area and people with a connection to the area. To support the application for a Firework Control Zone visit: smartsurvey.co.uk/s/Broomhouse/

Lee-Ann Howieson, Dogs Trust’s Regional Public Affairs Officer for Scotland said:“Fireworks season is a really difficult time for all the team at Dogs Trust Glasgow due to the distress they witness in the dogs in our care. They respond in all sorts of ways, including hiding, not eating, trembling and shaking, panting and trying to escape from their kennel. There are other behaviours, such as barking, spinning, tail-chewing, and destruction of bedding and toys. It’s really upsetting to see and made worse knowing that there is little that can be done to help them while fireworks are going off all around them.

“Our Glasgow rehoming centre is particularly affected as it’s in a residential area where private displays are frequent, unpredictable and can go on for hours. When the team is aware of public displays, they can at least prepare as best they can by having more staff and volunteers working to assist distressed dogs and provide enrichment activities and medication. However, the day-to-day work at the centre is also greatly affected during fireworks season as we are unable to rehome dogs or take in new dogs due to the additional stress fireworks cause.

“We are glad that Glasgow City Council is again considering a Firework Control Zone in our area and are hoping for a more positive outcome this year. We urge locals to please have their say and support the proposal.”