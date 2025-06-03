Double recognition for Scullion LAW at 2025 Scottish Legal Awards

Scullion LAW is celebrating a major milestone after being named a finalist in two prestigious categories at the 2025 Scottish Legal Awards—Property Team of the Year and Private Client Team of the Year.

With offices in Hamilton, Glasgow, and Edinburgh, the firm continues to build a strong reputation across Scotland for its unwavering client focus and commitment to delivering meaningful legal outcomes.

The Property Law Team, led by Gemma Miller, has been shortlisted for its outstanding service in helping clients navigate the buying and selling process with ease and confidence.

Gemma shared: “This is our first time going for an award and we’ve finalised! That alone is an incredible achievement. I’m so proud of the entire team for their hard work, passion, and commitment to client care. They show up every day with a drive to make the property journey as smooth and stress-free as possible for our clients, and this recognition proves just how much of a difference they’re making.”

Under Gemma’s leadership, the Property Law Team has grown into a six-strong team of specialists known for their expertise, responsiveness, and client-first approach. Their reputation for delivering consistently smooth transactions has made them a trusted name for buyers and sellers across Scotland.

Also recognised is the firm’s Wills, Powers of Attorney and Bereavement Team, which was rebranded in 2024 to better reflect its mission of guiding families through life’s most sensitive legal matters.

Head of department Ailidh Ballantyne adds: “I am delighted that we have finalised for Private Client Team of the year at this year’s Scottish Legal Awards. This solidifies our commitment to our clients and helps us achieve our aim of improving lives and making a difference. We are incredibly grateful to have such a dedicated team who continually provides 5-star service to clients and who go above and beyond in all ways. To be a finalist demonstrates the quality of work we carry out and the strength and commitment of our team.”

The Scottish Legal Awards celebrate the best in the legal profession across the country, recognising innovation, dedication, and excellence in client service. Winners will be announced at a ceremony in Glasgow on Thursday 18th September.

Scullion LAW would like to wish all the finalists well and look forward to joining them in September for what is sure to be a fantastic evening.

Already top-rated on ReviewSolicitors for Property, Wills and Estate Planning services, Scullion LAW continues to raise the bar for legal care and client results in Scotland.

To mark the occasion, Scullion LAW is offering reduced legal fees for first-time buyers. Just quote ‘FTB’ when you get in touch.