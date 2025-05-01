East Kilbride film fanatic honoured at London ceremony

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Martin Durning (31) of East Kilbride was presented with a Movie Munchies Award at the inaugural ODEON Extras awards in London last night (Wednesday 30 April).

Taking place at the ODEON Luxe in Leicester Square, the ODEON Extras Awards were hosted by comedian Luke Hamnett and recognised seven winners for their passion for film and loyalty to their local ODEON cinema.

Martin, a retail assistant, is a regular visitor to the ODEON at East Kilbride and Glasgow Springfield Quay and as a devoted cinema goer is one of the highest spenders in the whole of the UK on movie snacks.

Attending the awards with his nephew, Oscar(13), who regularly accompanies Martin to the cinema, Martin said: “I go to cinema at least once a week – sometimes twice. It’s probably my favourite thing to do. I often take my nephews and I always treat them to snacks. Our favourites are the chicken strips, a hot dog, mozzarella sticks, and the potato tots and the nacho cheese dip is a must. My nephews also love an ice cream and a pick n mix. Controversially I’m not a fan of popcorn!

“I think having movie snacks makes it an extra special experience and enjoying them on the reclining seats makes it the perfect evening out.

“The last film I went to see was Warfare just last week – it was really brilliant. I also enjoy seeing the older classic films which ODEON often screen and I really love a lot of the kids films too which is why it’s such great fun taking my nephews. Next on my list is definitely Sinners.”

After being presented with his award by comedian Luke Hamnett, Martin and his fellow award winners were treated to an exclusive showing of the 80s classic, ET.

Luke Hamnett said: “Going to the cinema is absolutely one of my favourite things to do so it’s been such a pleasure to meet so many film fanatics. I’ve loved hearing all about their favourite movies and cinema stories – I might even have been inspired with a few sketch ideas.”

Suzie Welch, ODEON Managing Director UK&I, commented: “Martin is one of seven winners celebrated at our ODEON Extras Awards on Wednesday. We are so incredibly grateful to all our loyal members, many of whom have been with us for years, for helping us build a vibrant community of passionate film fans. We were delighted to be able to recognise them and hear about their most memorable cinema experiences.”

The ODEON Extras Awards is part of the launch campaign for ODEON Extras, a new free loyalty scheme, and the first of its kind in the UK cinema market, that rewards members with points for every pound spent. Points can be used for free tickets and put towards ODEON’s food and drink treats. ODEON Extras members will also be entitled to a free large popcorn on their birthday!

Signing up to the free loyalty scheme is quick and easy and can be done online via: ODEON.co.uk/extras/.