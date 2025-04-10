East Renfrewshire business doubles its turnover after accessing Business Gateway support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An East Renfrewshire business has seen its turnover double after accessing support and signposting to £10,000 of grant funding from Business Gateway.

Founded by Saffron Grant in 2009, Setting Out for Construction is a specialist civil engineering training organisation dedicated to increasing the number of skilled engineers in the industry. Through accredited training, it supports newcomers entering the field and helps existing professionals enhance their expertise, raising the standard across the sector.

Saffron and her team offer tailored in-house training courses, eLearning modules and dedicated 1-2-1 training, as well as running a remote support service for clients and connecting businesses with competence assured site engineers.

Having successfully operated for over a decade, Saffron approached Business Gateway in 2017 looking for ways to grow her business even further.

Saffron Grant, Founder of Setting Out for Construction

Since then, Saffron has worked closely with East Renfrewshire’s Business Gateway team, and has worked with local adviser, Scott Arnot, to develop a new business model. Scott provided a strategic review of her business plan, as well as supporting with recruitment and expanding Saffron’s network, connecting her with mentors and relevant industry contacts.

Thanks to signposting from Business Gateway, Setting Out for Construction was able to secure £10,000 grant funding from East Renfrewshire Council, which has enabled the business to develop innovative systems for its new business model, as well as developing a new website which reflects its new business needs better.

Setting Out for Construction is also a part of the East Renfrewshire Accelerator (ERA) programme cohort, led by Business Gateway. This support initiative aims to help businesses raise turnover and create new job opportunities through a focus on technological adoption, sustainability and strengthening the local entrepreneurial landscape.

Since accessing support from Business Gateway, Saffron has taken on 4 new employees and has seen turnover double in 2024. She expects turnover to double again in 2025.

Saffron Grant, Founder of Setting Out for Construction, said: “The support provided by Business Gateway has been instrumental in us achieving our business goals and has put us in prime position for further growth in 2025.

“Scott has really got to know my business, which means he has been able to respond very quickly with the right support, whether that’s with strategic decision making or practical guidance.”

Scott Arnot, Business Gateway adviser said: “It’s been fantastic to support Saffron on her journey as she takes Setting Out for Construction to the next level.

“Her commitment to innovation and skills development is making a real impact in the industry, and I’m delighted that Business Gateway has been able to play a role in that success.”

To find out more about how Business Gateway can help your business, visit bgateway.com.