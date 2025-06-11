East Renfrewshire doctor secures £65k Scottish Enterprise grant for innovative AI-powered education platform thanks to support from local Business Gateway team

An East Renfrewshire doctor has secured £65,000 in funding from Scottish Enterprise to develop an innovative medical education platform, following tailored support from Business Gateway East Renfrewshire and East Renfrewshire Council.

Dr Haseeb Hamid launched MedSnapp in September 2024.The digital platform uses AI features, short-form video content and gamification to help medical students learn more effectively. MedSnapp modernises traditional study methods such as question banks and integrates new techniques like virtual patient simulations. All learning features are gamified, allowing users to earn XP, collect badges, level up and compete with peers on a leaderboard.

The idea was born from Haseeb’s own frustrations as a medical student, where he found the available study resources uninspiring and ineffective. Later, while teaching full-time as a doctor, he observed that students were still relying on the same outdated materials. This insight was backed up by research with around 250 medical students, which highlighted the need for a more engaging and comprehensive study tool.

Following the launch of the platform, MedSnapp has received significant support and acclaim in the medical community, with students quick to take advantage of its resources to aid their studies. In 2024, the company won the coveted Scottish EDGE award along with £10k in funding, This year it has received further grants including a £65k Scottish Enterprise AI development grant and £10k from Glasgow City Innovation District.

To help develop the business, Haseeb accessed expert help through participating in Business Gateway’s East Renfrewshire Accelerator (ERA) Programme, where he received support with business planning, marketing, accessing routes to funding and innovation support. He was also introduced to experienced mentors who helped refine the MedSnapp proposition and supported its growth from an idea to a revenue-generating product.

Local Business Gateway East Renfrewshire adviser, Scott Arnot, has been on hand to support Haseeb throughout his start-up journey, providing expert one-to-one advice and guidance and helping connect him to vital contacts in the business community, including Barclays Eagle Labs, Techscaler and Scottish Enterprise.

Thanks to this support, MedSnapp gained its first paying users before the platform even launched and is already attracting interest from medical schools overseas. Haseeb is currently focusing on reaching students directly before expanding into institutional partnerships.

Looking ahead, Haseeb is seeking a technical co-founder to further scale MedSnapp and build out the platform’s capabilities.

Dr Haseeb Hamid, Founder of MedSnapp, said: “Business Gateway East Renfrewshire’s support through the ERA Programme has been invaluable. The business training sessions helped me get to grips with key concepts, and the tailored guidance in pitching, sales and investment has made a real difference to our progress.”

Business Gateway adviser, Scott Arnot, said:“It’s been fantastic working with Haseeb to bring MedSnapp to life. The platform is a brilliant example of how digital tools can address real-world challenges, and we’re excited to see what comes next as the business continues to grow.”

To find out more about how Business Gateway can help your business, visit https://bgateway.com.