El Mistico: Magic trickery and comedy hypnosis tour starts in Glasgow

The Poldark Show Presents El Mistico, featuring Poldark and Liam A Black - the Glittering Prince of Magic, in a never-before-seen show, bringing magic trickery and comedy hypnosis to Glasgow on Wednesday, August 28; the first date of the UK tour.

El Mistico is mystical; a unique unforgettable performance; it’s mesmerising, it’s spellbinding, it’s a show that will literally blow your mind!

Theatrical Stage Magician, Liam A Black - the Glittering Prince of Magic has worked with many celebrities. He will open the show with his sleight of hand trickery and captivating magic moments. Volunteer to get up close as he performs tricks right in front of your eyes and turns what seems to be the impossible into reality.

International Cabaret and Master Stage Hypnotist, Poldark, the most sought-after hypnotist in the industry, will seize your attention after the interval. You choose how you enter the comedic world of hypnosis; as a spectator in the audience or as a volunteer on stage, to bring the entertainment to life! With unforgettable immersive experiences, demonstrations of hypnotic phenomena and hilariously fun comedy, you'll be transfixed by his amazing hypnotic powers.

El Mistico 2024 UK Tour Starts in Glasgow

Poldark said: "Dreating a show to take around the UK has been really exciting. We want to bring the audience as close as we can, so they really feel like they are part of the entertainment and believe what they see, although still wonder how it happens.”

El Mistico performs at Websters on Wednesday, August 28, and runs as part of a UK wide tour. With early bird prices available, tickets for El Mistico are being sold directly through the venue website www.webstersglasgow.com.

Visit Poldark’s YouTube channel www.youtube.com/@PoldarkShow to view the tour promo show reel.

Other Scottish dates include;

Hilariously Fun Comedy!

Larbert, Dobbie Hall – Thursday, August 29

Strathpeffer, Pavilion – Sunday, September 1

Dundee, Gardyne Theatre – Monday, September 2