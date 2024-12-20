Elderly care home residents in Glasgow were rocking around the Christmas tree with primary school carolling

A group of elderly care home residents from Glasgow have been enjoying some Christmas carolling classics delivered by three groups of young primary school children this festive season.

Residents of Florence House in Govan welcomed school children from Ibrox Primary School and Pirie Park Primary School to the care home where they performed a range of Christmas classics including; Last Christmas, Put A Little Holiday in Your Heart, White Christmas, Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer and many more!

Florence House resident, Sylvia Mcarthur, aged 73, said: “Seeing the children was great and they were good singers. I really liked "Last Christmas," I used to sing it often. They reminded me of when I was a wee girl and would perform in the school."

A range of primary school children aged between 9 and 11 spent 6 weeks practicing their Christmas carolling ahead of visiting the care home and warming the spirits of the 60 residents in Florence House. The children were delighted to come and sing for residents, even describing it as ‘my favourite choir concert this year.’

Ibrox Primary School carolling with Florence House

Fiona Young, Head Teacher at Ibrox Primary School said: “The lead up to Christmas is just a magical time for the children and we make sure we pack our calendars full of festive events.

“It’s a really important time to reinforce to the children that Christmas is about spreading joy, connecting with the community and engaging with those around us which is why the carolling service at Florence House was such a hit for the children – as it helped to reinforce those values – and for the residents who looked like they were having a great time and loved chatting to the children and singing along with the songs.”

In addition to welcoming the local carolling groups, Florence House is also treating its residents to a Winter Wonderland, a Christmas party on 17 December and Christmas tree decorating events on the lead up to Christmas Day.

Sunita Poddar, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Oakminster Healthcare said: “Christmas is such a special time of the year which is why we strive to bring the festive spirit and cheer to every one of our homes.

“Collaborating in the community with schools and groups who are excited to visit our homes to entertain and engage our residents brings the festive spirit to life and I know our residents thoroughly enjoyed the concerts.”

Florence House provides care for up to 55 residents across nursing and residential care. The home has specialists available to support those living with dementia, in addition to those who need palliative care, respite care and those under the age of 65 who require care home support.

For further information please visit: Florence House – Oakminster Healthcare