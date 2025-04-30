Emmaus charity shop reunites a Glasgow family with WWII RAF family relic

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A World War II service Bible belonging to an RAF rear gunner who was killed in action has been reunited with his surviving family after being discovered by an Emmaus charity shop 500 miles away!

The wartime Bible, originally issued to the British Armed Forces by The National Bible Society of Scotland, featuring a message from King George VI, was found among donated items by Emmaus Dover in Kent.

Emmaus charities across the UK take in and reuse unwanted items to help generate the funding needed to provide accommodation, support, and work for individuals who have previously experienced homelessness.

At Emmaus Glasgow, the charity’s shops are on Dumbarton Road in Partick and Ellesmere Street in Hamiltonhill and provide the essential income needed to provide a community home, support, training, and work opportunities for up to 27 formerly homeless people.

The Bible ready to leave Emmaus Dover, Kent.

A Support Worker at Emmaus Dover, Jackie Pearson, wanted to return the item to the RAF serviceman’s family, spotting its significance, having once been in the military.

With the help of historian Phil Eyden, the charity uncovered details of Flying Officer Norman S. McEwen's tragic death in action, as well as a photograph of the pilot. His efforts led to the remarkable discovery of Norman’s great-great-nephew Ross McEwen, enabling the Bible to be returned to its rightful family home.

Flying Officer McEwen served with 190 Squadron, Bomber Command, and was assigned to Short Stirling Mk. IV No. LJ939, based at RAF Fairford. On 19 September 1944, he took part in a resupply mission, which was part of Operation Market Garden over Arnhem.

Sixteen Stirlings set off to drop ammunition and supplies on designated drop zones that afternoon. Although LJ939 reached its destination, the aircraft was struck by anti-aircraft fire, severing control cables and causing it to crash near the Bilderberg Sports Facility, west of Oosterbeek, at 16:35 hrs. Norman, aged just 37, lost his life in the crash, leaving behind his wife, Hilda Marie, and their six-year-old son, Rognvald.

Norman’s great-great-nephew Ross McEwen reunited with the Bible

Originally from Baldernock, Norman had worked as a sports reporter for The Falkirk Herald before the war. He joined the RAF in 1939 and completed numerous missions over Germany. His final squadron, 190 Squadron, lost ten aircraft and 26 crew members during 112 sorties over Arnhem.

Jackie Pearson, Emmaus Dover Support Worker, said: “Being ex-military, I knew as soon as I saw the service Bible that it was very precious, and I needed to return it to Norman’s family. Once I had contacted his great-great-nephew Ross, I placed the book in a soft bag nestled in tissue paper to protect it on its journey home.

"I had a special card designed featuring a Short Sterling aircraft, which Norman was flying in when he died, and included a poem, The Last Landing by Sgt Alfred Burford Sleep of 90 Squadron, written two days before he was also killed in action. It seems very fitting that the Bible has been reunited with Norman’s family just before the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

“We have since received a beautiful thank you letter from Ross and his family, which left us all here at Emmaus Dover feeling very emotional. You just never know what will turn up in our charity shop, and we are so pleased that on this occasion we were able to return something so meaningful to its rightful home. We would love the person who donated the Bible to contact us so we can find out how they came across it.”

Flying Officer Norman S. McEwen

Ross McEwen, Norman’s great-great-nephew, added: “As a family, we wish to express our sincerest thanks to Jackie and the team at Emmaus Dover for facilitating the safe and careful return of the late Flight Lieutenant Norman S McEwen’s World War II RAF service Bible to his family. Norman’s sacrifice, having willingly signed up to serve during the war and leaving his young family behind, fills us with pride as it does sadness.

"Norman’s only surviving child Rognvald, spoke very highly of his father. Even as a man in his late 80s, he remained full of pride in his father’s part in the saving of liberty and freedom, even though that same service resulted in Rognvald’s time with his father being cut abruptly and tragically short."

Ross adds: “Norman is a figure which Clan MacEwen has written about numerous times over the years, and a Dutch member of the Clan lays a piece of ‘McEwen Ancient’ tartan at his grave in the Netherlands each VE Day. Our plan for the Bible is that it will be blessed at the next Clan MacEwen international gathering on the bonny banks of Loch Fyne in Argyll.

“While we have information and photos of my great-great-uncle Norman, we do not possess any of his belongings, so this item is rather more special than I can articulate. We are very grateful it has found its way home.

You can discover Emmaus Glasgow’s charity shop locations and opening hours by visiting: www.emmaus.org.uk/glasgow/our-shops/