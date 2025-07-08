Eureka Solutions assists Caledonia Gladiators to a slam dunk

Scotland's only professional basketball team has signed a game-changing new partnership as it looks to ‘make it rain’ in its off-court operations.

Caledonia Gladiators has teamed up with fellow East Kilbride based firm, Eureka Solutions in a partnership that will help support complex behind-the-scenes processes at the club.

Partnering with seasoned pros, Eureka Solutions, will play a crucial part in the Gladiators’ long-term business plan: modernising its back-end financial systems to support its continued success as one of the UK’s fastest growing professional sports franchises.

As a trusted partner of iplicit - cloud accounting’s market disruptor - Eureka Solutions enables businesses to reduce overheads, automate routine tasks, and simplify financial operations, by providing a streamlined and user-friendly platform that improves financial management.

David Lindores, CEO at Eureka Solutions.

Callum Mackie, Sponsorships and Partnerships Lead at Caledonia Gladiators said: “We had outgrown the functionality offered by our previous software provider and were looking to find a new solution that could help modernise our systems.

“As a local company, we were aware of Eureka Solutions and its excellent reputation within the sector. iplicit was presented to us as a potential solution after an initial discussion about our goals around group reporting and group structure and we were keen to explore that option.”

The project will see Caledonia Gladiators enhance back-office operations with a two-pronged solution; implementing iplicit financial software alongside its own integration tool, Besyncly, to automate manual tasks and provide consolidated reporting to support the franchise's growth.

Callum added: “Working with Eureka Solutions will really make an impact on how we run things behind the scenes.

The Caledonia Gladiators Mens Team.

“It’ll help free up valuable time for our team, improve the accuracy of our reporting, and give us confidence that our systems can keep pace as we continue to grow.

“That kind of support is game-changing for a club with big ambitions, both on and off the court.”

As part of the deal, Eureka Solutions will become an official sponsor of the Caledonia Gladiators for the upcoming 2025/26 season.

David Lindores, CEO at Eureka Solutions, said: “We’re proud to be partnering with a club that’s breaking new ground in Scottish sport. Caledonia Gladiators’ drive for operational excellence mirrors our own ethos, and we’re looking forward to being part of that journey.

The Caledonia Gladiators Womens Team.

“As professional sports clubs continue to grow, there is increasing recognition that behind-the-scenes operations can have a significant impact on both business and team success.

“With the help of iplicit and Besyncly, we’re ensuring the Gladiators are equipped with a flexible, future-proof solution.

“This project is a great example of what our team does best: solving complex integration challenges with clarity and precision. It’s down to this that we’ve carved out a niche in the professional sports world as the go-to business solutions partner.”

With plans in place for a 6,000-seat stadium, and a track record of parity across its men’s and women’s teams, the franchise has become a pioneer for Scottish basketball.

David added: “This is more than a sponsorship, it’s a strategic partnership. The exposure is great, of course, but it’s the alignment in vision and ambition that makes this such a natural fit. We’re looking forward to a successful season on and off the court.”

Eureka Solutions adds Caledonia Gladiators to its growing roster of professional sports organisations, including football clubs Aberdeen, Millwall, Hearts and Luton Town, as well as golfing organisation The R&A.

Founded on the core principles of technical expertise and outstanding customer service, Eureka Solutions implements business software solutions and provides its own system integration platform, Besyncly.

To find out more about Eureka Solutions, visit: https://eurekasolutions.co.uk/