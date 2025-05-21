Evans Halshaw Ford Glasgow celebrates Prestigious Manufacturer Accolade for Second Consecutive Year

Local car retailer, Evans Halshaw Ford Glasgow, has been recognised with an award directly from the manufacturer for its performance achievements and excellent customer service.

Last month, the store, located on Cumbernauld Road, was honoured with the Ford President’s Award, one of the most prestigious recognitions a store can receive from Ford Motor Company.

Each year, only a select group of stores are chosen, and Evans Halshaw Ford Glasgow is one of just two Evans Halshaw Ford sites to be among them in 2025.

The Ford President’s Award acknowledges not only the achievement of business objectives but also exceeding them, ensuring every customer experience is first-class. Whether it’s guiding a customer to the perfect new vehicle or providing continued care through aftersales, these teams have consistently gone above and beyond at every stage of the process.

(Left to Right) Graham Dowd, Used Car Sales Leader, and Brian Gallacher, Head of Business, pictured with their Ford President's Award.

Brian Gallacher, Head of Business at Evans Halshaw Ford Glasgow, said: “Winning the Ford President’s Award for a second-year running is a testament to the team’s consistency, dedication, and shared commitment to delivering an outstanding customer experience. We understand how important it is for every customer to feel valued — from their first visit to long after they’ve driven away. I couldn’t be more proud of how the team continues to uphold these high standards.”

Evans Halshaw Ford Glasgow offers the full range of new and used Ford cars, including the new All-Electric Ford Capri. The site is also an authorised Ford Service and Repair Centre.

Adam Fletcher, Ford Group Vice President at Evans Halshaw, commented: “Brian, along with his respective team has demonstrated what true excellence looks like in customer care and dealership performance. It’s an outstanding achievement to be recognised with the Ford President’s Award, and one that reflects their unwavering commitment to the Ford brand and the customers they serve. It was a privilege to present this award and celebrate their continued success.”

