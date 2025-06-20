Evans Halshaw Ford Glasgow set to fundraise with Drive 4 Ur Community Initiative

Evans Halshaw Ford Glasgow is set to participate in Ford’s official Drive 4 UR Community fundraising initiative, which offers motorists the chance to test drive the latest cars while fundraising for a local charity.

For every test drive taken during the Drive 4 UR Community event on Thursday 19th and Friday 20th June, Ford will donate £30 to Kidney Kids Scotland, a charity which is dedicated to supporting children and young people facing kidney (renal) and urological conditions and the families caring for them across Scotland.

Up to £6,000 will be donated to the charity for customers who get behind the wheel of Ford’s newest vehicles, including the all-electric Explorer, which combines rugged capability with cutting-edge technology and the new Capri that revives a legendary nameplate with a bold, modern twist and design. As well as the Ford Puma, Fore E-Transit Courier and Ford Ranger PHEV amongst others.

Brian Gallacher Head of Business for Glasgow Ford & Glasgow Transit Centre said: “Drive 4 UR Community is about much more than showcasing our latest Ford models, it's about giving back to the community we’re proud to serve. Every test drive helps make a real difference by supporting Kidney Kids Scotland. We’re thrilled to be involved and encourage as many people as possible to take part and help support families across the country.”

Evans Halshaw Ford dealer partners are hosting charity-driven events throughout the month. Attendees can check the full calendar online to find participating dealerships, discover their charity partners, and choose a convenient time and location.

To book a test drive at Riverside Transport Museum, 100 Pointhouse Rd, Glasgow visit https://www.evanshalshaw.com/dealers/ford-glasgow/