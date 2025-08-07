Evri expands its network with hundreds of new courier roles available across Glasgow

Evri has announced the creation of hundreds of new roles across Glasgow, as it looks to expand its network of self-employed couriers.

The addition of these roles will deliver the brand’s largest-ever network of couriers, taking it to over 33,000, with couriers typically able to earn £20.86 an hour on average, while being able to enjoy the flexibility of delivering parcels any time between 8am and 8pm.

And alongside existing couriers, those joining the business will also have the opportunity to become part of the brand’s relaunched and pioneering ‘Evri Plus’ initiative, which remains the UK’s only union-backed courier scheme.

Evri Plus gives self-employed workers access to a range of additional benefits, including 28 days paid holiday, guaranteed national minimum wage, pension contributions and parental leave, as well as other additional flexible benefits. The initiative works on an opt-in basis, available to eligible couriers*, and the business is keen to boost numbers.

Martijn de Lange, CEO at Evri, said: “We continue to deliver phenomenal growth at Evri, and none more so than within our hard-working courier network, who are truly the backbone of our business.

“We know that service, reliability and quality are critical factors for our clients and consumers, and so by expanding our self-employed network further across Glasgow, we remain focused in delivering on each of those areas.

“And it’s so important that we continue to support our couriers, which is why I’m so proud that we are leading the way with our pioneering ‘Evri Plus’ initiative, providing couriers with greater protection and benefits alongside the opportunity to retain the flexibility of self-employment.”

Roles available across Glasgow include a mixture of permanent and flexible courier roles, which will support a busy summer period, as well as other peaks in parcel volumes throughout the year. There will also be opportunities for those flexible roles to become permanent for couriers who want to build a career with Evri and continue delivering through the festive period.

And among other benefits open to Evri couriers include free access to wellbeing benefits, such as Digital GP and Physio, as well as discounts for major retailers to help save on everyday expenses.

Evri also recently launched a ‘Go Electric’ scheme to incentivise its self-employed couriers to switch to electric vehicles by offering up to £3,300 towards an electric vehicle over two years.

For those looking to apply, visit: www.evri.com/beacourier