Exclusive children’s planting event at Dobbies’ Glasgow store in honour of National Children’s Gardening Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dobbies Garden Centres is celebrating National Children’s Gardening Week (24 May-1 June) by welcoming families along to its Children’s Planting and Afternoon Tea experience, taking place on Saturday 31 May in its Glasgow store.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s National Children’s Gardening Week aims to inspire children’s curiosity in gardening and celebrate the fun that gardens hold for young people. Taking place from 24 May to 1 June, the warmer weather means that children can see the immediate results of sowing, planting and other gardening activities and help capture their enthusiasm.

The Children’s Planting and Afternoon Tea experience is a 90-minute event in the Glasgow store that gives children the chance to explore their creativity, and the Dobbies’ Green Team will encourage them to use their imagination while creating their very own planted container, with seasonal plants and flowers in a themed animal pot, to take home and look after.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After this, they will make their way to the restaurant for a Children’s Afternoon Tea that features three tiers of sweet and savoury delights, including Dobbies’ famous scones. Children will enjoy a mix of sandwiches, carrot and cucumber sticks served with a dipping cream cheese and an array of sweet treats, including a mini doughnut, a gingerbread man and a delicious waffle finger with dipping chocolate, sugar strands and chocolate chip toppings. They’ll also get the choice of orange and blackcurrant squash.

Sister and brother duo, Alice (4) and Archie (6,) at Dobbies Garden Centres, taking part in the experience

Dobbies’ Events Programme Manager, Ayesha Nickson, is looking forward to welcoming families along to this exciting new event at the Glasgow store. She said: “National Children’s Gardening Week is such a great chance for families to come along our Glasgow store for a fun and engaging gardening event.

“We’ve designed this experience to bring kids of all ages together for a hands-on session, allowing them to explore the different types of plants recommended by our Green Team and create their very own colourful planted pot to take home.”

Tickets for the Children’s Planting and Afternoon Tea experience are £25 per child. Adults can also enjoy a Heritage Afternoon Tea, priced at £17 per adult, or a hot drink and cake option priced at £7.40. Spaces are limited, and tickets are available at www.dobbies.com/events.