Exclusive Magic Show Returns To City Centre Hotel

The Wonder Room at voco Grand Central Hotel continues to captivate audiences with its intimate and immersive close-up magic show. After a short hiatus, the show will return on Friday 30th of August.

Since its premier in September 2023, The Wonder Room has sold out every week, with 5-star audience reviews and tickets high in demand.

Located in a secret, purpose-designed theatre hidden within the iconic voco Grand Central, the show has been carefully crafted to provide a once-in-a-lifetime experience, while ensuring that no two shows are ever the same.

The unique setting of the show enhances the mystic of the performance while the magical illusions create a truly unforgettable experience for guests. The intimate setting creates a level of interaction rarely seen in traditional magic shows, ensuring everyone in the room is a participant and not merely a spectator.

Magician Ryan. K. Davidson performing at 'The Wonder Room'

Written and performed by magician Ryan K. Davidson, renowned for his captivating blend of magic and storytelling, the 90-minute show takes the audience on a journey in search of the true meaning of wonder.

Ryan said “It’s an honour to be in residence with this show in such an iconic venue in Glasgow. It’s been great fun so far. We’ve hosted almost 40 shows since we launched, which have mostly sold through word of mouth.

“The themes in the show seem to be really connecting with everyone. I want each guest to leave feeling like they've experienced something truly special and unforgettable and the feedback we’ve had so far has reflected that."

David Russell, Director of Sales & Commercial at voco Grand Central Glasgow and its sister hotel Kimpton Blythswood Square, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Ryan back to the hotel for more of his incredible Wonder Room – it’s a truly magical experience that never fails to amaze.

“I truly believe guests will not be disappointed – all of which will also receive the warm voco Grand Central welcome that it’s known and famed for.”

No stranger to magical guests, the hotel has welcomed some of the world's most famous entertainers from Roy Rodgers to The Beatles.

Tickets for ‘The Wonder Room’ start at £21.50 and often sell out due to limited availability and incredible demand, so those wishing to attend and experience a magical night out are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets in advance at www.thewonderroomshow.com.

Following the opening night on the 30th of August, ‘The Wonder Room’ will be held every Friday at voco Grand Central Glasgow Hotel, beginning at 8pm.