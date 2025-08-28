Extra tickets added as David Swindle's true crime event sells out

Suttie and Swindle

International crime expert David Swindle brings his live show Murder – A Search for the Truth to Barras Art and Design (BAaD), Glasgow, on Sunday 12 October from 1.30–3.30pm.

Best known for unmasking serial killer Peter Tobin and leading Operation Anagram, Swindle is a former senior detective with more than 40 years’ experience. This isn’t theatre — it’s the reality of police work, laid bare. He walks audiences through some of Britain’s darkest cases with the same calm, direct style that defined his career.

Joining him on stage is broadcaster and publicist Heather Suttie, who will be putting the questions Glaswegians really want answered.

The show covers behind-the-scenes details from high-profile murder cases, insights from the Peter Tobin investigation and other cold cases, and the psychology of killers — the debate of nature versus nurture. It also looks at the warning signs, asking whether you can spot someone capable of murder, and tackles the question that lingers — can the perfect murder exist?

Swindle strips back the drama. He tells it straight, keeping the focus on the victims and their families. “Too often, the killer gets the spotlight. This show is about truth, justice and the people left behind. It’s always about the victims,” says Swindle.

With Suttie’s sharp questions and Swindle’s insider knowledge, the pair break down each case piece by piece. If you binge crime documentaries, can’t get enough of podcasts on unsolved cases, or simply want to hear how real investigators work, this is two hours you won’t forget.

Tickets are priced at £24 plus booking fee and are available via Eventbrite here: https://MurderASearchfortheTruth.eventbrite.co.uk