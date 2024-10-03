Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

AS Homes Triumphs at the Herald Property Awards for Scotland 2024

Family-owned independent housebuilder AS Homes has achieved a major accolade at the Herald Property Awards 2024, in partnership with Renfrewshire Council.

The housebuilder and Council teams were jointly presented with the ‘Best Regeneration Project - Residential’ award at a ceremony in Glasgow last week.

The award is in recognition of the recently completed development of 101 modern energy efficient Council houses and shared equity homes in the Tannahill area of Ferguslie Park in Paisley.

Ferguslie Park development crowned ‘Best Regeneration Project - Residential’

This achievement follows the success of the same project being named both Large Affordable Housing Development and Housing Regeneration Project of the Year at the Scottish Home Awards 2024.

The double recognition highlights the transformative impact of the development on the local community, while demonstrating excellence in large-scale regeneration initiatives.

The Ferguslie Park project was supported by funding from the Scottish Government’s affordable housing supply programme and delivered high-quality homes in various configurations, including one, two, three, and four-bedroom cottage flats, houses, and bungalows.

Built with a deep understanding of the community’s needs, AS Homes and the Council carried out extensive engagement and consultation to ensure the new houses delivered on the needs of local residents and enabled the close-knit community to stay together in the Tannahill area

Paul Kelly, managing director of AS Homes, said: “I truly believe what we have created at Ferguslie Park is a life-changing development for the local area. This project is testament to what can be achieved when developers and local authorities collaborate effectively. It was fantastic to see our team at AS Homes and Renfrewshire Council be recognised once again with another accolade for bringing this development to life.”

Councillor Marie McGurk, Convener of Renfrewshire Council’s Communities and Housing Policy Board, said: “Retaining the strong sense of community was at the heart of the recently completed housing development in the Tannahill area of Ferguslie Park. We are really proud to have achieved this and to gain further national recognition for this work is fantastic.

“From the outset of the development, the council and our housebuilding partner AS Homes worked collaboratively with the close-knit community to consider their needs and shape the look and feel of the homes and the surrounding area, even down to considering who they’d like to live close to. I’ve seen first-hand the sense of pride people have as they settle into their new homes and am excited by the ongoing community-led regeneration of the area.”