Final homes at popular Glenmavis development released for sale – including show home

The final selection of three and four bedroom homes at the highly sought after Dawn Homes development have been released for sale.

Located just off Windsor Drive in Glenmavis, the homes at Mayfields have been a hit with a range of buyers given its proximity to local amenities, links into Glasgow and its semi-rural location. The offering of high quality, energy efficient homes has been popular with local buyers with only six of the 150 homes remaining to buy.

Now, quality home builders, Dawn Homes, has released the final few homes for sale in a milestone moment for the development. The release includes the award winning Leven show home which spans an impressive 1213sqft, with four bedrooms the detached home is ideal for families looking for a quick move.

With a fixed price of £325,000, and many upgrades included, such as a furniture package and landscaped garden, the Leven at Glenmavis is designed for busy households. It boasts a spacious lounge which is exceptionally bright with a large window at the front of the home and an open plan kitchen and dining room at the back of the home with access to the utility and French doors leading to the back garden.

Leven show home

The home is a storage haven with a handy cupboard hidden under the stairs, another tucked away in the WC as well as the integrated garage. Plus, each of the four bedrooms include built in wardrobes making unpacking even easier on move in day and offering a ream of storage.

Externally, the Leven with its crisp white render, features grey brick work and slate coloured doors, has excellent kerb appeal. Inside, the home is just as stylish – and very on trend for the Autumn season. Against a muted backdrop, burnt orange is paired with black and turquoise accessories to create an inviting home. Upstairs is equally welcoming and the soft colour palette lends itself to a range of buyers.

Regional Sales Director, Liz Cleghorn, said: “Mayfields has been a wonderful development, which has created a vibrant community. Our customers regularly comment on how great their neighbours are and the community spirit within the streets.

“We now have only six homes available to buy – including our well loved show home - and would encourage those looking to call Mayfields home to get in touch and see how we can help you make the move.”