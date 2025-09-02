First Vehicle Leasing targets further significant growth with Commercial Director appointment

First Vehicle Leasing (FVL), a leading vehicle leasing broker, has announced the promotion of Ian Ball to the newly created position of Commercial Director.

Ball, who previously served as General Manager, takes on the role at a pivotal time as FVL accelerates its growth plans following the 2023 acquisition by Tilsun Leasing - a trading division of FN50 leasing company Ogilvie Fleet.

FVL is targeting accelerated growth for the year ahead, building on exceptional performance in the last financial year that saw volumes up 40%. The new Commercial Director position is focused on strategic growth and innovation - driving commercial opportunities, partnerships and technological advances. Andy Bell, Managing Director of First Vehicle Leasing, explained the importance of the new role:

"The new Commercial Director position is absolutely critical as we take FVL into the next ambitious growth phase. Ian has been a cornerstone of our business for 20 years and he will be instrumental in developing and delivering our strategic vision. His expertise and customer-centric approach make him ideally placed to shape our commercial strategy and I’m excited about what he will bring to the new role.’

Based predominantly at FVL's Middlewich office in Cheshire, Ball will continue to regularly travel to the company’s Glasgow site where FVL was founded in 1999 to provide personal and business vehicle leasing solutions.

Ian Ball, Commercial Director, commented on his promotion: "I’m looking forward to this new challenge at such a key point in FVL’s journey. The business has a strong market reputation and I see significant growth potential beyond what we have already achieved, particularly in the personal contract hire space. My focus is to maximise that through new commercial strategies - including embracing new technology, such as AI, to drive business efficiencies whilst creating even stronger customer relationships."

FVL’s focus on personal contract hire is aligned to current market conditions with the BVRLA’s 2025 Industry Outlook report indicating ‘some optimism for personal leasing demand’.

It is also anticipated that the new Electric Car Grant will drive an increase in EV interest from personal customers which may further stimulate the market.