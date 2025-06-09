Forget ‘World’s Best Dad’ merch, 62% of men want nostalgic Father’s Day gifts this year

From novelty ties to generic mugs, a staggering number of fathers are left feeling unappreciated by gifts that fail to reflect their personality or passions.

Fathers are most frustrated by receiving gifts that do not match their interests (25%), are the same type of gifts every year (23%), or are just for the sake of it rather than with much thought (22%). Some dads even received - a fishing rod when they have never fished before, a half-finished bottle of wine and one person received just one sock.

But it’s not just dads who are frustrated. Gift buyers admit they struggle too, with a quarter (25%) saying the recipient already has everything he needs, 22% claiming he never says what he wants, and 20% citing a lack of original ideas as a major roadblock.

When buying gifts, women and men agree that usefulness and practicality is important (78%), however, the research found that men value nostalgic and hobby related gifts more than women think, with 62% men vs 57% women thinking nostalgia is important and 70% men vs 61% women listing them being hobby related as important.

James Bond Aston Martin DB5

The research also reveals that the most appreciated nostalgic gifts are those connected to a father’s childhood, from collectibles and retro sports items to vintage records and first vehicles. Respondents who gave nostalgic gifts reported reactions from recipients that were overwhelmingly positive with 23% saying their dad was happy, 21% grateful, and 13% emotional.

Men think surprising them with something unique and thoughtful (31%) and paying attention to hobbies and activities (17%) would help gift-givers choose better Father's Day gifts.

While Corgi’s survey found that 16% of fathers confess that they don’t think there is an ideal Father’s Day gift,Behavioural Scientist, Ben Voyer explains, buying for a ‘picky gift recipient’, “requires a mindset shift and becomes less about finding the perfect gift and more about ensuring one does not get it wrong.

According to academic research*, 39% of gift givers buy for a “picky gift recipient” – defined as a person having narrow and unpredictable preferences. Why do most gift givers end up buying irrelevant gifts? Because the time and effort required to find the optimal gift is often felt as too high.

Fathers tend to be difficult to buy for as their preferences are more scattered and less stereotyped than mothers. Whereas social conventions such as buying flowers for mothers tend to be robust and please most, it is hard to find similar categories for fathers.There is also a self-fulfilling prophecy: the more we think of fathers as difficult to buy for, the more likely we are to struggle when finding gifts, which in turn reinforces this stereotype.”

Guy Stainthorpe, Managing Director of Corgi said:“Corgi’s range of die-cast model vehicles and collectible memorabilia isn’t just a gift, it’s a portal to fond childhood memories and personal passions, whether it's classic cars, vintage aircrafts, or iconic TV and movie vehicles.

"Corgi encourages shoppers to forget the gimmicks this year. Rather than gifting another pair of socks or a novelty mug, surprise Dad with something that truly resonates - a thoughtful nod to his hobbies, interests, and memories.

"Dads want to feel seen, and there’s no better way to do that than with a gift that celebrates who they are and what they love.”