Founder of Nevis Studios, multi-award-winning actor and producer, Gary Wales, launches Scotland Film Collaborative Group on Facebook

Gary Wales, a household name in Scottish cinema and the visionary behind Nevis Studios, has unveiled an exciting new venture to revolutionize the country's film industry.

Introducing the Scotland Film Collaborative, a Facebook-based community set to empower filmmakers, writers, producers, actors, and crew across Scotland to join forces and create powerful stories—without the burden of financial barriers. This initiative is a bold step toward fostering collaboration and creativity within Scotland’s struggling film industry.

The Scotland Film Collaborative Group is designed to bring together filmmakers, writers, producers, actors, and crew members from across Scotland to work on creative projects—with one unique twist: no one gets paid. The group’s ambitious goal is to produce five short films, one commercial, and one feature-length film each year. Nevis Studios, Gary’s own production company, has committed to distributing these projects at no cost to the participants, with plans to submit them to film festivals for potential awards and recognition.

Gary explained the inspiration behind the group: “I’ve noticed that Scottish filmmakers across the country are struggling to receive funding from organizations like Screen Scotland, BFI, and crowdfunding platforms. This has forced filmmakers, including myself, to rely on personal funds to bring creative visions to life.

"I’m not in this industry for the money; I’m in it because I love being on film sets, meeting new people, and creating films with captivating messages. I’m tired of seeing talented individuals stay at home and waste their potential. It’s time for change, and that’s why I created the Scotland Film Collaborative.”

The group aims to provide a platform for Scotland’s creative community to come together, overcome financial barriers, and make meaningful projects. By pooling resources, talent, and passion, members will have the chance to grow their skills, network with like-minded individuals, and create works that could go on to achieve critical acclaim.

The Scotland Film Collaborative is open to anyone involved in the film industry in Scotland who is looking for an opportunity to create, collaborate, and bring their ideas to life.

To join the movement, visit the Scotland Film Collaborative Facebook Group today and become part of this groundbreaking initiative to support and elevate Scottish filmmaking. - https://www.facebook.com/groups/scotlandfilmcollaborative