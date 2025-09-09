The book about Scottish singer Frankie Miller will be available by the end of this month

"The Frankie Miller Story" is a biography that chronicles the life and career of Scottish rock singer-songwriter Frankie Miller. Emerging from Glasgow’s vibrant mid-1960s music scene, Frankie quickly gained recognition for his soulful and passionate vocal style.

Influenced deeply by artists such as Ray Charles, Little Richard, and Otis Redding, Miller developed a powerful singing approach that would eventually influence iconic musicians including Rod Stewart and Ray Charles himself.

His career is a compelling tale of talent, tenacity, and resilience, marked by collaborations with top musicians and producers, extensive touring, and significant songwriting achievements.

Despite a major health setback—a brain haemorrhage in 1994 that dramatically altered his life—Miller’s legacy as an extraordinary and underrated talent in rock history remains strong.

Discover the extraordinary life of Frankie Miller, Scotland’s hidden gem whose soulful voice and heartfelt songwriting captivated audiences and inspired legends. From humble beginnings in Glasgow to sharing stages with rock royalty, Frankie’s story is filled with passion, perseverance, and unwavering dedication to his music.

Featuring personal insights, rare photographs, and vivid memories from those who knew him best, this book paints a detailed portrait of a musician whose influence has resonated far beyond his era.

A tale of triumph, heartbreak, and enduring spirit—this is Frankie Miller, the man who reminded the world: true soul can never be silenced.