Friends and family enjoy sun-soaked fete at Milngavie care home
Guests also tucked into a variety of scrumptious cakes with entertainment provided by pianist and singer David Sturgeon.
Resident Jean McGuigan said: “I thoroughly enjoyed the day with family, nice to see everybody mixing, chatting and enjoying music in the background. The food was wonderful. We were very lucky with the weather.”
Wellbeing and Lifestyle Coach, Morag Scott, said: “We had a lovely afternoon at Milngavie Manor, and we were thrilled that the sunshine turned up for the event on the day.
“It was so wonderful to see so many residents, family and friends mixing and enjoying themselves.”
Refreshment range of delicious homemade refreshments.
Guest Karen Kelso said she was extremely impressed by the event. She added: “The Milngavie Manor team on a wonderful day, helped along by all that sunshine.”
For information search Milngavie Manor Care.
