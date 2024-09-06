Friends and family enjoy sun-soaked fete at Milngavie care home

By hannah walker
Contributor
Published 6th Sep 2024, 20:42 BST

Milngavie care home residents had a fete full of fun when they opened their East Dunbartonshire home to family and friends for an afternoon of entertainment. The residents and staff at Milngavie Manor Care Home, in Craigton Road, enjoyed a summer celebration which included a delicious BBQ prepared by talented home chef Thomas Paterson.

Guests also tucked into a variety of scrumptious cakes with entertainment provided by pianist and singer David Sturgeon.

Resident Jean McGuigan said: “I thoroughly enjoyed the day with family, nice to see everybody mixing, chatting and enjoying music in the background. The food was wonderful. We were very lucky with the weather.”

Wellbeing and Lifestyle Coach, Morag Scott, said: “We had a lovely afternoon at Milngavie Manor, and we were thrilled that the sunshine turned up for the event on the day.

Enjoying the fete at Milngavie ManorEnjoying the fete at Milngavie Manor
“It was so wonderful to see so many residents, family and friends mixing and enjoying themselves.”

Guest Karen Kelso said she was extremely impressed by the event. She added: “The Milngavie Manor team on a wonderful day, helped along by all that sunshine.”

For information search Milngavie Manor Care.

