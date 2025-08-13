From Highland threads to high fashion: Glasgow freight specialist plays pivotal role in supporting Scottish home textile industry

A European road freight specialist in Glasgow is playing a pivotal role in supporting the Scottish home textile industry in expanding its trading capabilities with the EU, post-Brexit.

Europa Road, part of one of Britain’s largest independent logistics providers, Europa Worldwide Group, is supporting a local family-run business, Stevens & Graham, to transport its traditional tartan carpets to a top designer fashion brand in Paris.

The business is the world’s largest supplier of tartan carpets and rugs, specialising in the design and production of traditional wool-woven styles.

According to data from the Scottish Government, in current prices, the EU was Scotland’s top export destination, accounting for around 38% of the value of Scotland’s total goods exports. Around 18% of the value of Scotland’s goods exports to the EU was Drink.

Europa Road

Elisa Elder, Glasgow Branch Manager, commented: “Stevens & Graham is renowned on a global scale but initially struggled to access the EU market in the wake of Brexit. However, leveraging our Deliver Duty Paid (DDP) Europa Flow Service, the EU now accounts for 40 per cent of its overall shipments. It is great that our team has helped transform the business’s exporting capabilities.

“Most recently, Stevens & Graham have supplied a leading designer fashion brand in Paris, furnishing three bespoke showrooms. Our expertise in high-value, time-sensitive consignments meant that our team was able to support this important project by meeting tight deadlines through our own vehicles and network of local hauliers.”

Based in Scotland’s premier industrial and logistics hub, Eurocentral, the Europa team is strategically located with direct access to Scotland’s main motorway network in less than 30 minutes. Not only does Glasgow have excellent transport links, but it is also part of Central Belt, making it one of the most economically significant regions.

Elisa added: “We have worked with Stevens & Graham for two years, shipping every six weeks on Groupage terms through our DDP Europa Flow service, predominantly to high-end projects in France.

Elisa Elder, Glasgow Branch Manager

“We are ensuring we can fulfil next-day delivery requirements for them, guaranteeing the bespoke traditional tartan carpets get to their end destination in perfect condition. We pride ourselves on providing solutions for regional businesses trading between the UK and the EU, supporting a positive trading landscape for Scotland.”

The Europa Road Glasgow team of 10 supports over 350 local customers across Scotland from Inverness down to Edinburgh to move, on average, 1,000 consignments every month. The team supports customers across a multitude of industries, including food and drink, packaging, and machinery manufacturing.

A representative from Stevens & Graham commented: “I've been consistently impressed with the outstanding service from the Europa team. From the moment I reached out, they have always been very prompt with shipping quotations, which makes dealing with our clients so much easier. Their team is always available and willing to help, no matter how big or small the request. The level of customer service is exceptional. On top of all that, their delivery times are always fast and reliable, and if any problems do occur, the office is always prompt in rectifying any issues. It's rare to find a logistics supplier that combines such speed, efficiency, and great communication.”

Adrian Redmile, Branch and Sales Director at Europa Worldwide Group, commented: “From the very beginning, it’s been our aspiration to build Europa into a company that is internationally recognised while providing a great local service for regional exporters.

Stevens & Graham

“Navigating a number of global challenges, Glasgow has continued to go from strength to strength. For our Scottish customers, this local team is on hand to provide a personal approach, focused on operational quality and best-in-class customer service.

“We recognise the importance of driving operations forward and contributing to the economy. Each of our expert local teams play a pivotal role in our wider operation, ensuring each customer receives an exceptional service. I’m delighted to see our Glasgow team is supporting Scottish businesses by transporting high-end bespoke tartan carpets with a timely service and look forward to their growth and success in the future.”