From pay in 4 to VIP, Rutherglen independent garage is keen to help with the cost of living

D&G Autocare, one of the country’s premier independent autocare companies, with a garage in Rutherglen, is doing all it can to help customers out as the cost of living crisis, and other economic issues, continue to cause concerns.

It’s recently introduced a finance assist scheme enabling customers who successfully apply, to pay their autocare bills in four interest-free instalments.

“We are pleased to be able to introduce this scheme which will make it easier for customers to spread the cost of paying for vital car maintenance and servicing,” said Pete Wood, Operations Director at D&G Autocare, which now has eighteen garages across the UK.

“Customers can easily apply for payment assist online. If they have any queries in doing so, simply ask one of our helpful branch managers, and they will chat you through on how to apply.”

D&G Autocare in Rutherglen. Other garages are in East Kilbride & Airdrie

“With many other business sectors offering similar schemes to consumers, we wanted to be able to help,” continued Pete. “Rising costs everywhere are of huge concern to senior citizens, to young motorists, families, and many sectors of society.”

“We encourage every motorist to look after their vehicles properly – safety is always paramount – but particularly those on lower incomes who have to rely on their cars for work or health reasons are the ones we don’t want to see slip through the net.”

At the time an invoice is issued, customers using D&G Payment Assist will pay 25% of that bill straight away, followed by three equal monthly payments which are both interest-free and fee free.

D&G has also introduced a VIP Membership Scheme which offers exclusive offers & discounts to its members.

“When you join as a VIP member, you have a chance to win £250 of D&G Autocare gift vouchers,” said Pete. “We also run exclusive competitions for our VIPs members, and they can access exclusive deals and pricing not open to others.”

“This initiative has been very popular, with 1000+ members signed up already,” said Pete. “We want to do the very best we can for our customers, as brand loyalty is central to our continued growth as an independent autocare group.”

D&G Autocare is an award winning independent garage group with 18 garages across Central Scotland & England, from East Kilbride, Airdrie and Rutherglen in the West, across Stirling, Perth & Tayside to Edinburgh, Fife & Lothians. 2024 has seen the growing brand establish its first garage in England, situated in Carlisle, Cumbria.

D&G Autocare covers all servicing requirements from MOTS, tyres, exhausts and brakes, to suspension & clutches, and can replace all car parts. It can also supply tyres and wheels and has DVSA Authorised Testing Facilities (up to Class 7 Light Commercial Vehicles) in its branches. Company cars, fleet and lease vehicles are welcomed.

The company also operates a vibrant Apprentice Mechanic Scheme for young people entering the industry, which sees at least two apprentices across each garage.