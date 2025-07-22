From survival to start lines: Brothers bound by courage and the spirit of sport

In a story that defies medical odds and celebrates the power of brotherhood, Lenzie-based IT consultant Giacomo and his brother Gianfranco, a mathematics teacher in Berlin, prove that resilience and love can rewrite even the most daunting chapters of life.

Born with bladder exstrophy, Giacomo faced over a dozen surgeries as a child, frequent infections, and debilitating renal conditions that made walking painful, let alone running. By university, chronic kidney disease had taken hold—and in 2010, doctors predicted dialysis within two years. Instead, Giacomo fought for five.

A reconstructive neo-bladder surgery in 2015 paved the way for a kidney transplant the following year. Despite starting dialysis in September, he never left full-time work. In June 2016, Gianfranco donated his kidney—marking not just a medical milestone, but a deeply personal one. Back at work in just three weeks, Giacomo was racing toward a new kind of recovery.

Less than a year later, in May 2017, the brothers stood shoulder to shoulder at the Big Berlin 25. Giacomo conquered the 10k in 49:21, and Gianfranco powered through his leg of the 5x5k relay in under 17 minutes, securing his team 2nd place.

Gianfranco and Giacomo, Big Berlin, May 2017

Their journey didn’t end there. Giacomo earned bronze in the 800m at the 2024 British Transplant Games—and in August 2025, he'll compete in four events at both the British Transplant Games in Oxford and the World Transplant Games in Dresden, supported by his wife, son, and, once again, Gianfranco.

To help promote and celebrate the gift of life, Giacomo's wife Natalie is fundraising for Transplant Sport (https://www.justgiving.com/page/natalie-marletta-1).

Transplant Sport are the largest national charity promoting active recovery for transplant recipients and increasing awareness of the benefits of organ donation.