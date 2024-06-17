Fun for all the family at the 35th annual Scottish Game Fair

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT) Scottish Game Fair (SGF) is back for its 35th year at Scone Palace, taking place 5-7 July. This much-loved event promises a weekend full of excitement and adventure for kids and families alike, and with the event just a few weeks away, there is limited time to secure tickets. Around every corner of the beautiful parklands alongside the River Tay, you’ll find activities for children (and adults) of all ages. There is no better classroom or adventure playground than the great outdoors and the SGF is packed with family fun, from archery, climbing walls, laser tag and bouncy castles to animal gatherings, displays and much more, there’s plenty to keep the kids entertained.

Ferrets – Pugs and Drummers

Join Simon Whitehead and his Pakefield Ferrets for a fun and educational experience. Simon will demonstrate the traditional craft of ferreting during 30-minute shows, designed to inform and entertain.

Scottish Game Fair

Visitors will also have the chance to hold a ferret and ask Simon questions at his display. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to delve into the fascinating world of ferrets, dogs, and rabbits with one of the best in the field.

Elite Falconry

Elite Falconry offers visitors the unique opportunity to see a variety of magnificent birds up close and marvel at their natural behaviours through expertly crafted demonstrations. Hailing from their centre in Fife, Elite Falconry trains hawks, falcons, eagles, vultures, and owls to fly while retaining their natural instincts and independent behaviour. During their two daily demonstrations in the Main Ring, visitors can witness different flying styles and learn how each species understands the ‘pecking order’ when it comes to scavenging and feeding.

Gundog Activities

Scottish Game Fair

Visit the World of Gundogs, see adorable puppies from the highly esteemed Mordor Gundogs, soak up cuddles from labrador, springer and retriever puppies, learn about the different breeds and chat to the team about how best to care for a young dog. Kids are also invited to participate in the Gundog Team Challenge and even have a go at scurries.

Activity Row

Head along to Activity Row and immerse yourself in a great selection of outdoor pursuits and get the chance to say hello to the majestic highland ponies. Test a variety of bikes on a simulation track with Synergy Cycles, give air guns a go with firing targets under the guidance of Air Velocity instructors, try your hand at archery and get stuck into axe throwing.

Sign up to Team Challenge’s inflatable obstacle course to put a spring in your step, gear up for a mini quad bike experience and try your hand at laser tag.

Scottish Game Fair

There will also be a chance for juniors to have a go at casting on the River Tay with guidance and tips from professional fishing instructors.

Horse performances

Hill ponies, symbolic of Scotland’s sporting heritage, can also be spotted throughout the weekend. Families will get to meet these kind natured animals and admire their beauty as they take part in a series of demonstrations over the weekend, in addition to the Fred Taylor Memorial competition, in memory of the late Fred Taylor who was Head Stalker on Invermark Estate in Angus, on Sunday 7 July.

Renowned equestrian performer Freddy Steele is set to make history at the event with Scotland’s inaugural equitation performance that promises an unforgettable experience for attendees, taking place Friday 5 and Saturday 6 July. The show combines Lusitano horses performing in traditional costumes, with ground performers, fire, and circus, creating an effortless dance between horse and human.

Competitions

The Scottish Youth & Countryside Education Trust (SYCET) will be running the Junior Macnab Challenge with the support of the British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC). This is an exciting challenge designed to encourage young people to discover and develop their countryside skills. Aimed 8-18-year-olds, this challenge includes fly casting, shooting an air rifle, and trying their hand at clay pigeon shooting. It's a fun way for young enthusiasts to learn and practice new skills. On completion of the challenge participants are entered into a prize draw, with lots of great prizes to be won.

Families can take part in a variety of clay shooting competitions across the weekend, suitable for both adults and juniors with novice to experienced abilities warmly welcomed.

In addition to the activities, Daniela Forbes of The Cook Academy will be hosting kid’s cookery demonstrations on Sunday 7 July, offering tips and advice on getting children into cooking and tasting game.

With all of this and more, there’s heaps to keep the whole family entertained at the Scottish Game Fair this year, and children under five go free.

For more information or to book your tickets to the GWCT Scottish Game Fair, visit www.scottishfair.com.

If you are bringing children and need quick access to your car, take advantage of Gold forward parking when purchasing your ticket. This will give attendees a space in a reserved area near the Parkland entrance.

The GWCT Scottish Game Fair (5 – 7 July 2024)is organised by Stable Events and set in the beautiful grounds of historic Scone Palace, Perthshire.

First held in 1989, the largest and longest-running game fair in Scotland attracts over 32,000 visitors across three days and is an important fundraiser for the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT), a charity that conducts vital research into Scotland’s most vulnerable species such as capercaillie and salmon.

