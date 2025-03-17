GBSS Civil Engineering apprentice commitment benefitting from partnership with young people's training organisation

Leading Scottish Civil Engineering firm, GBSS Civil Engineering Limited, has spoken of the strong collaborative relationship it has formed with Tigers Group, the training organisation for young people which is helping GBSS support young apprentices across its workforce.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Currently based at the Twechar Outdoor Pursuits Centre in East Dunbartonshire - a GBSS civils contract for its Tier One contractor client, Morgan Sindall Construction - is 17-year-old Amrit Singh, a Shared Tigers Group/Morgan Sindall Construction Setting Out Apprentice, who is relishing the opportunity to fulfil his dream of working in the construction industry.

Having started in January of this year, Amrit, from Bishopbriggs, is receiving one-to-one mentoring and support from Steven Haldane, a Project Setting Out Engineer at GBSS, who - amongst other introductory jobs on the site - has been instructing Amrit on how to use the setting out station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on his apprenticeship journey, Amrit said: “I'm really enjoying every aspect of my apprenticeship so far. I know it's only been a few months, but I’m already convinced that a career in construction is most definitely for me. It’s a stable industry in which I want to do well.

Amrit is pictured on site at Twechars Outdoor Pursuits Centre.

“I'm really benefiting from the fantastic support that GBSS has provided. It’s great to be buddied up with Steven, who is very insightful and helpful as to the day-to-day jobs on the site. My eventual aim is to go into Site Management, and completing this apprenticeship will most definitely help me get there.”

With three other apprentices across the business, GBSS Civil Engineering Ltd has been engaging with Tigers Group for the past twelve months. Tigers has created Modern Apprenticeship opportunities in Construction and Civil Engineering Operations at SCQF Level 5, within the Glasgow and South Ayrshire areas, through a bespoke Pre-Apprenticeship Programme.

It also supports the Foundation Apprenticeship model, bridging the gap between education and employment by delivering Civil Engineering and Craft frameworks. This will help a further 35 learners, all with aspirations to work within the construction sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Owens, Managing Director of GBSS Civil Engineering Ltd, had this to say about working with Tigers Group: “Apprenticeships have always been at the very heart of our business, as we have made a commitment, over the years, to bring through the next generation. We find Tigers Group extremely professional and easy to deal with, providing us with an effective framework in which our senior personnel can meaningfully contribute to the training and personal development of an apprentice, such as Amrit, based at any of our current contracts.

“It’s a ‘win-win’ for everyone concerned. As such, we wholeheartedly recommend engaging with Tigers Group to any other construction or civils companies out there looking to bring apprentices into their workforce.”

Craig McCarron, Construction Assessor at Tigers Group, commented “We are delighted to hear that Amrit is flourishing in his training at Twechar Outdoor Pursuits Centre. We believe that young people learn best, grow and thrive - in whatever career they choose - when they’re fully supported.”

Fellow Construction Assessor Brandon McReynolds added “As one of the parties involved in Amrit’s training, GBSS Civil Engineering is providing that vital support – and doing an absolutely great job.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twechar Outdoor Pursuits Centre is an East Dunbartonshire Council project which is being delivered with Morgan Sindall Construction and AtkinsRéalis – both appointed using the SCAPE Scotland Framework.