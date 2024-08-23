Gilbert O'Sullivan In Concert at Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow, 23rd October

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As creative now as ever, Gilbert O’Sullivan returns with performances that will see him play songs from his new album "Songbook" with classics such as 'Alone Again Naturally', 'Clair' and 'Nothing Rhymed' in pared down versions.

Wednesay 23rd October, Pavilion Theatre, 121 REnfield St. Glasgow. G2 3AX. Doors: 19:00. Tickets: £32.50-£37.50. Box Office: 0141 332 1846. https://trafalgartickets.com/pavilion-theatre-glasgow/en-GB/event/music/gilbert-osullivan-in-concert-just-gilbert-tickets

After carefully selecting the 12 songs that would be re-recorded, Gilbert insisted the songs should be recorded at a venue with no audience and not in a studio. Thereafter, recording took place over two days in late 2023 at Lafayette, King’s Cross with O’Sullivan on piano, long-time guitarist Bill Shanley and Andy Wright (Simply Red, Jeff Beck, Simple Minds, and Imelda May) and Gavin Goldberg on production duties.

The resulting album is a stripped back journey through the extraordinary songwriting of this master craftsman, one of the most gifted and consistently brilliant songwriters of his generation.

Gilbert O'Sullivan "Songbook"

Iconic early O’Sullivan songs ‘Nothing Rhymed’, ‘Alone Again (Naturally)’, ‘We Will’ and ‘Happiness Is You and Me’, are joined by songs from Gilbert’s most recent albums, including 2018’s ‘Dansette Dreams and 45s’ and ‘I’ll Never Love Again’, and 2022’s ‘Blue Anchor Bay’, songs that are equal in their brilliance to his early work.