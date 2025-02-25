Gis a ticket - Boys from the Blackstuff hits the Glasgow stage

Acclaimed playwright James Graham's adaptation of Alan Bleasdale's legendary TV series Boys from the Blackstuff is set to visit Glasgow this March.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running from March 11 - 15 at Theatre Royal Glasgow, this powerful adaptation of the BAFTA award-winning television drama has had rave reviews since it premiered at Liverpool’s Royal Court in 2023 and has also enjoyed successful runs in London's West End and at The National Theatre.

Directed by Kate Wasserberg, the hard-hitting and at times darkly funny show is set in 1980s Liverpool as it follows Chrissie, Loggo, George, Dixie, and Yosser as they struggle with unemployment and poverty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham said: "Boys from the Blackstuff remains a story of national significance, with a lasting impact on British culture.

BOYS FROM THE BLACKSTUFF

"Taking it on the road, to communities around the country, feels like the most important thing we could be doing next with our story."

Bleasdale added: "I never expected Boys from the Blackstuff to be quite the sell-out sensation it has become at Liverpool’s Royal Court, at the National Theatre and then in London’s West End.

"What I always hoped was that the rest of the country might have a chance to see this magnificent adaptation by James Graham."

For more information and to book click herehttps://www.atgtickets.com/shows/boys-from-the-blackstuff/theatre-royal-glasgow/