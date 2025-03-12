Glasgow-based law firm celebrates senior promotions and commitment to career progression

A leading Scottish law firm, which has a base in Glasgow, has announced a string of promotions as it continues its growth plans across the country.

Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie LLP (WJM), which also has offices in Edinburgh, Dunblane and Inverness, has announced the promotion of three new partners and two new senior legal directors, all women who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, expertise, and dedication within their respective practices.

In its Commercial Property team, Sarajane Drake has been promoted to partner. Aged 33, Sarajane becomes WJM’s youngest partner, playing a vital role in developing the Commercial Property business in Glasgow and is now the trusted advisor for several of the firm’s key clients.

Hannah Prentice of the Private Client team in Inverness has also been promoted to partner. Hannah has developed a significant private client base in Inverness while deepening her technical expertise.

In the Glasgow office, Annie Pearson of the Private Client and Tax team has also made partner. Annie has built a considerable tax specialism and regularly advises on complex personal and corporate tax matters.

Meanwhile, Katy Davenport and Fiona Kempsell have been promoted to the newly created role of senior legal director. This new partner-equivalent role reflects the firm’s commitment to providing senior fee earners with diverse career pathways. Both Katy and Fiona will take on additional management and mentoring responsibilities while continuing to develop their practices.

The continued growth of WJM is a testament to the firm’s commitment to fostering talent and ensuring that all staff have the opportunity to thrive in their careers. As the legal profession evolves, new opportunities continue to emerge, and WJM is proud to be part of that transformation.

Fraser Gillies, managing partner at WJM, said: "The recent achievements of those within the firm are ones which are hugely deserved and should be celebrated for their significance. The likes of Sarajane, Hannah, Annie, Katy, and Fiona are tremendous examples of what is achievable for anyone willing to put in the work and dedication to their practice."