Glasgow boiler firm's birthday treat for customers

The Electric Heating Company (EHC) is celebrating 20 years at the forefront of the industry with a special birthday treat for customers.

Since its formation in 2005, the Glasgow-based firm has grown into one of the leading suppliers of electric heating and hot water products in the UK.

To mark the special milestone, EHC is offering huge discounts on Fusion Comet boilers, with new customers able to land themselves a big birthday bargain.

From 8-15 September, the Fusion Comet system boilers can be purchased for just £200 (including VAT) while stocks last, reflecting a 75% saving of more than £1000.

It’s the first time EHC has offered such a deal on its products and chief executive David Barrett said: “From day one, we’ve focused on delivering products that are 100% efficient, easy to install, and built to last. Our 20th anniversary is a moment to celebrate how far we’ve come - and to thank the industry that has supported us by giving something back.

“This is unlike anything we have ever done before and qualifying for one of the boilers couldn’t be simpler – all someone has to do is phone usand wish us a ‘Happy Anniversary’!”

He added: “When we launched EHC, electric heating was still seen as a niche. But we saw its potential, not just as an alternative to traditional systems but as a cornerstone of a Net Zero future.

“We have ambitious government targets to meet on that front in the coming years but hopefully our birthday present will encourage more people to transition and realise that electric boilers can be a viable, reliable and clean energy way forward.”