Glasgow Café’s get disloyal to dairy
Taking place right now, the Dairy Disloyalty campaign is asking people to swap out their usual dairy coffee to any plant-based milk alternative.
Coffee lovers across Glasgow can collect stamps at participating cafes to have the chance of winning a variety of prizes.
All ‘dairy dis-loyalists’ will receive a Minor Figures disloyalty card in the first café they visit. Each card will feature all six partner cafes across Glasgow and participants will collect stamps on their card by visiting one of the café’s and ordering any plant-based milk coffee.
The first 200 participants (globally) to complete the dairy disloyalty and submit a picture of their card will win a limited-edition bowling shirt (think vintage Japanese style: perfect for the summer), and all additional valid entries over the two-week period will go into the running to win a bespoke La Marzocco Linea Mi home machine – worth £5K.
The following cafes in Glasgow, are taking part:
· Outlier
· Verse
If this sounds up your street, you’ll need to move quickly, as the campaign is running until Thursday, June 13.
Visit https://minorfigures.com/pages/dairy-disloyalty for more information.