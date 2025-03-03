Glasgow care home brews up community spirits with heartwarming afternoon tea event

Residents and staff from all participating homes shared tea, coffee, and cakes, as they engaged in lively conversations and getting to know one another in a warm and inclusive atmosphere

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HC-One Scotland’s Wyndford Locks Care Home hosted a heartwarming afternoon tea at their Dementia Café to unite residents, colleagues and community members.

The event saw a wonderful turnout, with residents from other nearby HC-One Scotland care homes Darnley Court and Greenfield Park joining in the festivities, along with the Springburn Unity Network. The Unity Network generously brought along a variety of delicious foods representing different cultures, adding an exciting and diverse twist to the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents and staff from all participating homes shared tea, coffee, and cakes, as they engaged in lively conversations and getting to know one another in a warm and inclusive atmosphere. The afternoon tea provided a unique opportunity for social interaction between care home residents and local community members, which enabled connections to be fostered and enhanced a sense of unity.

Residents enjoying a tea and biscuit

Danielle Cunningham, HC-One Scotland’s Wyndford Locks Care Home, said: “We were delighted to welcome our neighbours from Darnley Court, Greenfield Park, and the Springburn Unity Network to our Dementia Café for a truly special afternoon.

“It was a fantastic opportunity for everyone to come together, share stories, and enjoy each other's company. We look forward to hosting more events like this in the future and continuing to build stronger ties with the local community.”

The initiative is part of HC-One’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the quality of life for their residents by encouraging social engagement and fostering a sense of community. For more information on HC-One homes in your area visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes.