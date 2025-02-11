Glasgow care home welcomes judge to view shortlisted facilities ahead of Healthcare Design Awards

Alison Willoughby, a judge for the Healthcare Design Awards, visited Darnley Court’s SDCC as part of the judging process to review the home’s unique design

HC-One Scotland’s Darnley Court Care Home, in Glasgow, welcomed Alison Willoughby, a judge from the Healthcare Design Awards 2025, to review their specialist dementia care community after being shortlisted as a finalist in the prestigious ‘Best Specialist/Dementia Care Design’ award category.

The Healthcare Design Awards 2025, hosted by Nexus Media Group, celebrate excellence and creativity in the design of healthcare and care facilities across the UK. HC-One Scotland’s Darnley Court Care Home was shortlisted as a finalist for the prestigious award last month, after incorporating an innovative design for its specialist dementia care community (SDCC).

Alison Willoughby, a judge for the Healthcare Design Awards, visited Darnley Court’s SDCC as part of the judging process to review the home’s unique design. The SDCC was formed to feel like a ‘home from home’, harnessing the value that natural light, calming rooms and sensory areas as well as activity rooms and a dedicated dementia-friendly garden can have on the wellbeing of the residents.

Darnley Court Specialist Dementia Lead Rosamma Matthew, Home Manager Lynsey Armstrong, judge Alison Willoughby and Assistant Psychologist Maria McGinlay

It uses circadian lighting in the communal spaces, tranquil and low arousal design in the hallways and dining room and the range of activity and pastime spaces throughout the home. After being unveiled in July 2024, the SDCC model at Darnley Court is pioneering enhanced therapeutic service by concentrating on the welfare and wellbeing of people who are emotionally distressed by their dementia and therefore require specialist care and support.

‘Carmichael’, Darnley Court’s Specialist Dementia Care Community (SDCC), aims to become a national model, redesigning dementia care for people with complex needs and alleviating pressure on NHS and social care services. The Carmichael team use specialist procedures and approaches to reduce people’s stress and distress, including life story work, appreciative inquiry, horticulture activities, Namaste care and functional analysis.

Based on a positive behaviour support methodology, the team understands distress as a communication of need, and by meeting their needs residents living at Carmichael have a real quality to their lives. As a result of this cohesive approach whereby psychosocial interventions are viewed as a first resort, there have been significant reductions in antipsychotic medication usage and a reduction in distress incidents.

Rosamma Matthew, HC-One Scotland’s Darnley Court Care Home Specialist Dementia Lead, said:

“Being shortlisted for such a renowned award is an incredible honour for our team. We’ve dedicated ourselves to creating an environment at Darnley Court’s SDCC that not only addresses the needs of those living with dementia but also offers a space that is stimulating, supportive, and most importantly, truly feels like home.”

Whether it's a new build, an extension or a regeneration project, The Healthcare Design Awards recognise projects that go beyond showcasing excellent design to make a meaningful difference in people's lives, whether they be patients, staff, residents or visitors. This year's ceremony has seen a record number of entries across the six categories.

The winners will be announced at a grand ceremony at The Royal Lancaster Hotel in London on Thursday, February 13.