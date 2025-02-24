Glasgow Carer shares his apprenticeship journey to encourage more young men to join the profession

Jahmal Winter, Carer, at HC-One Scotland’s Highgate Care Home in Uddingston has been sharing his own personal apprenticeship journey to encourage more young men to consider an apprenticeship and career within the Social Care Sector.

With just 18% of the current social care workforce consisting of men, Jahmal believes that the inclusion of more young men like himself can have a positive impact for both the sector as a whole and those who choose to take the rewarding career path within care.

To mark Scottish Apprenticeship Week from 3rd – 7th March 2025, Jahmal has been reflecting on how apprenticeships are a great alternative to the traditional college routes available for young people wishing to pursue a career in the Social Care Sector. Jahmal, aged 26, is currently completing his Level 2 Social Services and Healthcare Foundation Apprenticeship.

Before joining the sector as a Care Assistant, Jahmal worked as a Psychiatric Patient Care Assistant where he spent a year in a psychiatric unit supporting patients with a variety of mental health conditions, providing emotional support and assisting them with their daily needs before transitioning to the Accident and Emergency unit.

Working in a fast-paced and unpredictable environment helped Jahmal to develop strong problem solving, de-escalation and crisis intervention skill which have been invaluable in his current role at Highgate. Jahmal chose to complete an apprenticeship to expand his knowledge and qualifications within the social care sector, as the idea of gaining hands on experience alongside his studies appealed to him.

Whilst his career background in psychiatric care provided him with a strong foundation, Jahmal wanted to develop his experience further in general patient care, elderly care and holistic support. Jahmal has always been passionate about supporting vulnerable individuals and his experience working in psychiatric and emergency care has shown him how vital compassion, patience and training are in helping people through difficult times.

Jahmal joined HC-One Scotland’s Highgate Care Home in May 2023 when he was aged 24. Since starting his apprenticeship in August 2024 which he is due to finish in June 2025, Jahmal has expanded his skills beyond psychiatric care and developed expertise in personal care, medication administration, dementia care and palliative support.

Jahmal has gained some valuable skills throughout his apprenticeship journey, learning how to effectively communicate with residents, families and healthcare professionals; how to provide compassionate personal care whilst maintaining residents’ dignity; handling challenging situations such as supporting residents with dementia or behavioural difficulties; understanding care plans, risk assessments and safeguarding procedures; and building trusting relationships with residents to ensure they feel safe, comfortable and valued.

In the future, Jahmal hopes to pursue further qualifications that will allow him to specialise in mental health care, dementia care or nursing, building on his psychiatric and emergency care knowledge to provide the best possible support for residents living at Highgate. Jahmal strongly encourages his fellow colleagues to explore an apprenticeship as it’s a great stepping stone for career progression and offers a lot of personal and professional growth development.

Jahmal Winter, Care Assistant at HC-One Scotland’s Highgate Care Home, commented:

“Pursuing an apprenticeship has provided me with the perfect opportunity to enhance my skills, gain qualifications and progress in my career, all whilst receiving mentorship and structured learning. It has allowed me to continue to make a real difference to people’s lives.

“Every day I gain practical experience that strengthens my confidence and abilities. The guidance I’ve received from colleagues whilst completing my apprenticeship has been invaluable, as they’ve shared their knowledge and best practices with me.

“I love being able to make a different to the lives of residents, whether this is by helping with daily tasks, having meaningful conversations or simply being there to listen to them – it’s incredibly rewarding knowing that I can improve their wellbeing.”

HC-One Scotland apprenticeships are offered to both newly recruited and existing colleagues to help develop their skills, knowledge, and confidence. HC-One Scotland currently offers 9 different apprenticeship programmes from Scottish Credit and Qualifications Framework (SCQF) level 5 through to SCQF level 10.

In 2024, HC-One Scotland saw 209 colleagues successfully complete their apprenticeship or qualification in Scotland and are currently supporting over 280 colleagues across Scotland to complete an apprenticeship or qualification within the next two to three years.

Laura Turnbull, Home Manager at Highgate Care Home, stated:

“It is important that our colleagues feel valued, and they are provided with the right support and opportunities to learn and progress in their careers.

“As a leader at HC-One, I know how important apprenticeships are in supporting our colleagues to improve and grow their careers in care. I am extremely proud of the commitment Jahmal gives to his learning as well as all our other colleagues currently completing an apprenticeship at Highgate.”

Susan Beasley, HC-One’s Apprenticeship and Qualifications Manager, stated:

“It’s so important that our colleagues’ apprenticeship journeys like Jahmal’s are shared and celebrated as well as Jahmal being recognised as a role model, so that as a sector we are raising awareness or the potential for career progression and job satisfaction opportunities available through apprenticeships, not only for young people but also men.

“This is particularly important as we know that younger workers are under-represented in adult social care with only 8% of the workforce under 25. In sharing Jahmal’s apprenticeship experience we hope this will encourage others to explore opportunities available to them across the Social Care sector, encouraging and attracting a diverse workforce.”

