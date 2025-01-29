Glasgow charities welcome Amazon donation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Twenty charities across Glasgow have received donations of IT equipment worth over £20,000 from Amazon.

Partnering with Glasgow Council for the Voluntary Sector (GCVS), Amazon has donated more than 240 new computer monitors to 20 charities across the city.

Adrian Hanley, Local Government Account Manager from Amazon Web Services said: “We’re pleased to offer a helping hand to many great charities across Glasgow with this donation. We hope the equipment helps improve communication and provides many opportunities to those who use it.”

Ian Bruce, Chief Executive at GCVS, added: “Thank you to the team at Amazon for this donation, which will positively impact many charities and communities across the city.”

Hannah Reynolds at Glasgow Disability Alliance said: “At Glasgow Disability Alliance, we’re promoting equality, rights and social justice. Unfortunately, disabled people are four times as likely to experience digital exclusion than non-disabled people.

"This donation of monitors will help us continue our work to reduce digital isolation, through our GDA Connects project. Thank you to Amazon and GCVS for the donation!”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded The Big House Multibank in Fife with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support to families in need.

The Multibank network has now donated more than 5 million surplus goods to over 500,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, London, and Tees Valley.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.