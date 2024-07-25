Glasgow charity hosts social care conference with focus on self-reflection

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Paisley-based charity for care-experienced young people is hosting its first official conference aimed at bringing sector expertise together to address how essential services for young people can be improved.

The conference, hosted by Kibble on November 11, invites professionals working within the social care sector, education, residential, secure care, fostering, young workforce development and mental health services together to reflect and review sector practices and share learnings.

Practical sessions and networking will be available alongside insightful keynote speaker sessions from current Minister for Social Care, Mental Wellbeing and Sport Maree Todd, Children and Young People’s Commissioner Nicola Killean, Director of Trauma Informed Consultancy Services Lisa Cherry and Young Team novelist Graham Armstrong.

Young people supported by Kibble have been consulted ahead of the conference and their feedback and experiences are informing much of the content tabled throughout the day.

Nicola Killean - Children and Young People's Commissioner Scotland.

Jim Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer of Kibble, said: “Our first annual conference has been developed to bring practitioners from social care, education and other complementary sectors together to provoke conversations and learnings around how we can improve essential services for the children and young people of Scotland.

“We are looking forward to welcoming our esteemed keynote speakers at the event, each of whom bring their own expertise and passion to the table. I firmly believe all attendees at the conference will leave with a wealth of knowledge, new ideas and new contacts that will provide a platform for reflection and improvement of services.”

Kibble provides a range of services and support to young people across the UK, providing residential care, secure care, housing support, education, young workforce development and more.

In addition, families in the wider community can access support from Kibble through SAFE, a service which provides therapeutic support and advice to young people affected by crime.

Jim continued: “At Kibble we pride ourselves on providing quality care, education and support services to young people, however we are also aware that it is our role to evolve, learn and adapt our approach based on learnings from our own industry and those who we work closely alongside.”