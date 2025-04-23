Glasgow charity receives free broadband donation from Uswitch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading comparison and switching service, Uswitch, has provided a year of free broadband to a Glasgow charity to support its digital inclusion mission across the city.

Plugged In is the IT recycling project of the North West Glasgow Voluntary Sector Network, based at The Pyramid in Anderston.

It takes donations of phones, laptops, tablets, and computers and refurbishes them for those in the community who need them most. It works with local charities on a referral basis to identify these people. A part-time team of four provides all of this free of charge.

In the last five years, it has provided 2,000 devices and saved 18 tonnes of equipment from landfill.

The team at Plugged In.

Martina Johnston-Gray, Network Manager at North West Glasgow Voluntary Sector Network, said: “Our mission with the Plugged In project is to ensure people stay connected and have access to affordable broadband.

“This donation from Uswitch helps us cut costs and continue to help as many people as possible get online and access the resources they need.

“We work with people from all different walks of life, and a simple thing such as not having to worry about accessing the internet for essential life tasks, studying or work can make all the difference to them.”

Uswitch’s donation will allow Plugged In to continue to carry out their great work, breathing new life into old IT equipment and keeping people across Glasgow connected.

Bob Alston and Angela McCormick from Hamiltonhill Claypits Local Nature Reserve.

One organisation to benefit from their work is Hamiltonhill Claypits LNR – a community group based in the north of Glasgow which maintains and manages the Claypits Local Nature Reserve on behalf of local people.

Plugged In provided the group with a laptop, which is used to help volunteers manage day-to-day affairs, organise events and plan work needed in the stunning inner city nature reserve.

Angela McCormick, Hamiltonhill Claypits LNR chairperson, said: “We had an inherited computer, but it was on the way out. The donation from Plugged In was a necessity, and the fact that we got it for free is incredible.

“It helps us run activities for the community and manage affairs on the run – it's essential and we couldn’t do it without the wonderful, refurbished laptop.”

The broadband donation comes after Uswitch’s research revealed that Glasgow is a hotspot for smaller, regional broadband networks, which can often provide a cheaper and more reliable service for consumers, with some Glaswegians paying over 85% more than the city’s average for broadband[1].

Uswitch’s Glasgow-based money saving ambassador, Chloe Carmichael, said: “It’s great to see an organisation like Uswitch championing digital inclusion as, in the modern world, it’s so important to stay connected – and for that to be affordable.

“That said, the amount over the odds people in Glasgow are paying for broadband is shocking.

“My advice for residents in the city is to check out Uswitch’s services and see if they could offer you a better deal. I’ve seen deals that could save Glaswegians literally hundreds per year.

“The easiest way to compare and switch is through a reputable, impartial service like Uswitch.com. And with One Touch Switch, it’s super quick and easy to change providers, save money and stay connected.”

More than one-third of residents in Glasgow think their broadband service isn’t good value[2], and more than 37% are paying above average broadband prices, with some paying more than £330 per year too much[3].

To find out if you can get a better deal on your broadband, visit www.uswitch.com/broadband/glasgow/

Opinium surveyed 250 adults living in Glasgow during February 2025.

Respondents were asked: “How much does your household currently pay for broadband per month?” 5% selected “More than £60”, 85% more than the average of £32.40. Respondents were asked: “Do you feel your monthly household broadband cost is good value?” 33% responded “No, it’s too expensive.” Respondents were asked: “How much does your household currently pay for broadband per month?” 37% chose a cost bracket higher than the average cost of £32.40, with some choosing “More than £60” which equates to £331.20 above the average cost over a 12 month period.